Katy Perry chats with Miranda Kerr about motherhood, healthy habits, and Kerr’s organic skincare line

Katy Perry, 36, and Miranda Kerr, 37, sat down to have a virtual Instagram live chat this week to chat about Kerr’s launch of her new organic skincare product, KORA Organics turmeric moisturizer.

The pair also discussed Kerr’s passion for health, talking about Kerr’s skincare line and the routine Kerr maintains to keep herself feeling good.

Perry mentioned Kerr’s health-consciousness during their chat, saying, “So, Miranda is very, very health conscious. I think in our modern family she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone, although Orlando is, you know, really, you guys obviously, like, really love that.”

Kerr jumped in and added, “and he’s really attuned to fitness.”

Health-conscious family

Perry responded with praise for Kerr for her drive to keep the whole family on a path to good health and mentioned Flynn, the 10 year old son that Kerr shares with Orlando Bloom.

Katy said, “It’s so funny, whenever it’s time for Flynn to come over to our house Flynn will always bring this amazing, like, nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food, like, you know we stopped eating eggs at our house….at first when he came home he’s like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really eat eggs, you know, we don’t really eat eggs at our house,’ and I was like, oh s**t, another thing, you know add it to the list of, like, woo woo California health care,” she shared.

Then she added, “and then I looked it up and was like, Oh my god, no more eggs!”

Kerr went on to discuss why she tries to stay so healthy, saying that her pregnancy with her 2-year-old son, Hart, was very difficult and she ended up getting very sick.

“They do say when you’re pregnant your immune system can be suppressed and some issues can come to the surface, so for me, I got some gastrointestinal issues and the only thing that helped me was eating this way, eating, like, really plant-based and pure and having my celery juice every morning,” she said.

The conversation segued into the pair talking about motherhood and the love they have for their own children and for Flynn as Perry, Bloom, and Kerr split time with him in their separate homes.

“It’s just the best thing in the world”

Kerr talked about her kids, saying, “The kids are just, the kids are my number one love, as you know, it’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom,” to which Perry replied with her own take on what it’s like being a first-time mom to baby daughter, Daisy Dove.

“It’s the best job, it’s the most fulfilling, I mean I feel like, you know, I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise and to see those views and a lot of them I was really grateful for but there was no feeling like the feeling when, you know, I had my daughter. I mean, you know, that was, like, all the love that I was ever searching for it was like, Bam! Wholeness.”

Kerr and Bloom began dating in 2007 and were married in 2010, with Flynn arriving a year later. The couple divorced in 2013 and Kerr began dating Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel in 2015, while Bloom started dating Perry in 2016.

Although Bloom and Perry split briefly in 2017, after which the Firework singer admitted she had suicidal thoughts, they reunited later that year.

Bloom proposed to Perry in 2019 with a gorgeous diamond and ruby ring. Perry posted a pic of her with Bloom after the proposal, captioning the pic with the simple words, “Full bloom.”

The couple welcomed Daisy in August 2020 and currently reside in Montecito, California.