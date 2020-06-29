How Katy Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom left her feeling suicidal

Katy Perry has opened up about her battle with depression and revealed that she contemplated suicide just three years ago.

In an interview with Canadian radio show Q on CBC (via CNN), Perry admitted that she considered suicide during her split from Orlando Bloom in 2017.

Katy Perry opens up about depression

Perry said in the interview that she found herself “wallowing” in her “own sadness” after her separation from Bloom and her album sales struggling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said that she lost her “smile” and then admitted that it was never an authentic smile. Instead, she realized that her “smile” was just her riding high on the admiration of her fans and the validation and love she received.

However, when a person bases their happiness on the outside world to support it, that person has little to fall back on when things crash down on them.

When she broke up with Bloom and fans were not buying her new music, she had validation to her worth and wondered if she even wanted to continue living.

“The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed,” Perry said.

While many people believe that celebrities shouldn’t suffer from depression because they are successful, those people have never known someone who suffers from depression, which is a chemical deficiency in the brain.

The good news is that Perry was able to turn things around and realized that the crash was something she needed to rise again.

Katy Perry talks about healing

Perry said in the interview that it was “necessary brokenness,” and the moment-of-doubt saved her life.

“It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” Perry admitted.

Perry believes that she found a way to be grateful for her success and not wallow in sadness when others are not there to lift her up.

She did admit that it is her relationship with God that has helped her persevere because if she were driving her destiny alone, she would “drive it into the ground.”

“My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that, you know, every person that’s been created has a purpose,” Perry said.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got back together again, and they are now expecting a baby. The birth date is expected to be later this summer.

Bloom already has a nine-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.