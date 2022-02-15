Miranda Kerr shows off her perfect figure in a tiger stripe bikini as she jumps into Evan Spiegel’s arms

Miranda Kerr shows off perfect figure in sweet photo with husband Evan Spiegel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Australian model and businesswoman Miranda Kerr shared a sweet photo for Valentine’s Day where she is literally jumping into her husband’s arms. The couple share wide smiles on the beach as her husband, Evan Spiegel, prepares to catch her.

Evan stands crouched with his arms out to catch her, wearing patterned swim trunks and a baseball cap. Although only the profile of his face is visible, he appears to be grinning.

Miranda had some sweet feelings about her husband as well, as she captioned the post “Forever jumping into your arms my Valentine.”

Miranda Kerr’s flattering figure on display in tiger stripe bikini

Miranda Keer is seen leaping into the air in her photo, her arms and legs outstretched in the air. In one hand she holds a sunhat while her face is turned, seemingly in admiration of her husband.

She is wearing a white and orange tiger stripe bikini and her fit physique is on full display. Her legs look flawless and her toned abs are front and center.

Her bikini top showed ample cleavage, and she tied her look together with a pair of large sunglasses.

Miranda told Elle back in 2014 that she likes to work out in the morning if she can, and includes bridge poses and a 10-minute plank into her workout routine. When she’s on the go, she tries different muscle-clenching exercises that can be done anywhere, like in the car or on a plane.

Miranda Kerr graduated from the New York School of Integrative Nutrition in 2010 and became a Certified Health Coach, so it’s no surprise that the model has stayed in tip-top shape throughout her adult life.

The photo of her and Evan at the beach came shortly after she posted a photo of them at the Super Bowl together, cheering on the Rams.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel cheer on Rams at the Super Bowl

On Sunday, Miranda shared a set of photos from her night out at the Super Bowl, the first photo showing her and husband Evan Spiegel posing together in nearly matching outfits.

Miranda wore flared jeans and a black tank top while Evan Spiegel wore a Los Angeles Rams t-shirt and a baseball cap with jeans as well. However, he only accessorized with a pair of sunglasses while Miranda is seen wearing several rings, bracelets, a necklace, and her yellow purse.

Evan Spiegel is the co-founder of Snapchat, as he and Bobby Murphy launched the company together in 2011. Spiegel became a billionaire at the age of 25 as the CEO of Snap and graduated from Stanford with a Bachelor of Science in Production Design in 2018.