Mike Tyson looks frightening in new training video after Joe Rogan warns Logan Paul against fight

Mike Tyson looks scary in new training video as Logan Paul fight rumors heat up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson/ImagePressAgency

Mike Tyson continues to prove that he is in great shape as he smashes the pads with his trainer.

The 55-year-old boxer cut a frightening figure in a new training video as rumors of a fight with Logan Paul heat up.

Tyson confirmed that he would return to boxing in February 2022 after the blockbuster Roy Jones exhibition. However, no opponent has officially been established, and Logan Paul’s name has been thrown in the hat.

Tyson was known for his intimidating boxing style with his last professional fight in 2005 against Kevin McBride.

He returned in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones in November 2020 and impressed fans with his reflexes and power at 54 years of age.

Mike Tyson shows off his pad work in a new viral training video with his trainer.

Joe Rogan warns Logan Paul about Mike Tyson fight

Podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan warned the social media star against the idea.

In a podcast with Snoop Dogg, Rogan expressed his shock at the potential match-up.

“The fact that Logan Paul wants to box him. It’s like wow. I can’t believe they’re really going to do that,” he said, before asking Snoop Dogg his prediction.

The rapper predicted a second-round knockout for Tyson, to which Rogan responded:

“That kid’s going to get hit for sure.”

They referenced Logan’s exhibition fight with Mayweather in June 2021 and theorized that if Mayweather were able to hit him, so would Tyson but with more power.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what Logan can do to keep away from him,” Rogan said before revealing Logan’s only advantage.

“The only thing Logan has on his side is youth.”

Snoop and Rogan discussed the potential fight and how things may end badly for Paul.

After Snoop predicted Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul after defeating Logan, the MMA commentator said about Tyson, “it’s not a regular dude; I don’t care if he’s 55.”

Snoop Dogg warned that the fight might “trigger his old instincts,” and Joe revealed he purchased a wide table due to his fear of Tyson.

Logan Paul says he will beat Mike Tyson

Logan Paul believes he will beat Mike Tyson because he is “too old,” despite never winning a professional fight.

In another clip, he admits the potential victory will be devalued due to Tyson’s advanced age.

“It’s a legacy thing, and I think I’d beat him, I really do,” Paul said. “A lot of people laugh, but I’d f**king beat him. He’s just too old.”

It is unclear at this point if the fight will happen; however, it will likely be an exhibition fight rather than a pro bout.