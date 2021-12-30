Mickey Mouse Club member Tiffini Hale dies, The Party members honor their friend

Tiffini Hale in The All New Mickey Mouse Club. Pic credit: Disney Channel

Tiffini Hale, a former member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died at 46.

The news was passed on to fans by two of her fellow co-stars from the Mickey Mouse Club and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party.

Tiffini Hale from Mickey Mouse Club dies

Tiffini Hale died on Christmas Day at the age of 46.

In an Instagram message to their fans, her fellow co-stars Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton let fans know what happened.

In the message, they let fans know that Tiffini suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in December. She was in a coma and remained there until she finally passed away on Christmas Day.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” the two wrote on the Instagram page that they share.

“After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.”

“Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve. Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.”

They finished it by writing, “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

The message was signed by Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon, and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family.

Who was Tiffini Hale?

Tiffini Hale was a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from when it started in 1989 until the show ended in 1995.

This lineup included some major future stars, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, and Keri Russell.

She was also part of The Party with Albert Fields, Chase Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall, and Damon Pampolina. They were all members of The All New Mickey Mouse Club.

Their biggest hit was a cover of Dokken’s song In My Dreams, which peaked at 34th on the Billboard charts.

The band was active from 1990 to 1993. In 2014, they reunited except for Tiffini.

Tiffini also had a guest role on the TV show Blossom as herself and is part of The Kendall K. & Friends Show, which will arrive in 2022, where she appeared with The Party in an episode.