Christina Aguilera sizzles in partially topless pics as she promotes latest single Pa’ Mis Muchasas

Christina Aguilera changed up her look to film her music video for her latest single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Christina Aguilera is looking as hot as ever in her most recent post on her social media page.

The 1990’s songstress and former Mickey Mouse Club participant, now 40, showed the world she’s a force to be reckoned with as she displayed her new auburn red hair with nothing but a black cloth covering her bare top half.

Once working with fellow Mickey Mouse Club castmates, and current superstars, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, and princess of pop Britney Spears, the incomparable singer has continued to hold her ground in the music industry some 27 years after her stint at age 13 on the Disney show.

Christina Aguilera promotes her latest single

Christina let her freshly colored locks hang loose around her shoulders as she clutched what appeared to be a black robe or towel around her chest.

Displaying some seriously lengthy lashes, Christina worked the camera as she seared viewers with her piercing and mesmerizing gaze.

Earlier this fall, Christina took Instagram by storm after posing topless to recreate her Stripped album cover while also promoting her upcoming stint at LadyLand Festival.

The series of recent skin-baring pics comes during a busy week for the singer who has been focusing on promoting her latest single from her new album, which has yet to get a title.

The single Pas’ Mis Muchachas will be on one of two new albums Christina has been working on. She has been teasing fans with multiple Instagram posts about the song and double album drop within this past week.

Pas’ Mis Muchasas will see a return to Christina’s bilingual talent for the first time since 2000

She has confirmed that she will return to her bilingual roots with one album being released fully in Spanish, her first bilingual project since the release of 2000’s Mi Reflejo.

TooFab spoke with the singer about her upcoming projects, with Christina discussing her feelings about aging, the pandemic’s impact on her career, and her thoughts on her new albums.

“I’ve always kind of inserted different styles within my albums,” Christina explained as she talked about her history in the music industry.

“The last record kind of explored me coming out of a time where I was feeling like I was coming out of a place where I wasn’t so happy and I wanted to rediscover who I was as an artist and being able to do that again and have the freedom to do that, so now I’m in a really great place,” she said.

Christina went on to comment on how the pandemic helped her to “regroup” and “reassess” herself as a musical artist and that she feels that reaching age 40 this year instilled more confidence in her.

“I feel like I’m approaching music as a grown a** woman who has had a lifetime of experience and the way I’m singing is just coming from I think a deeper place, and it’s a more confident place as well.”

While a specific release date has yet to be announced, Christina did divulge that both albums will have “two different feels” and that her voice and creative passions will have a more mature sound since her self-proclaimed “baby Christina” days in her younger years.