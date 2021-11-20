Britney Spears blasts Christina Aguilera for silence on conservatorship

Britney criticized Christina Aguilera, questioning why she dodged conservatorship question. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is no longer holding back after a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship.

The Pop icon called out Christina Aguilera for refusing to speak when asked about her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer posted fellow ’90s pop star, Christina Aguilera’s recent red carpet interview on her Instagram Story and criticised her for not answering questions about the situation.

During a red carpet event at the Latin Grammy Awards, Aguilera was asked by a reporter if she’d had any contact with Spears since her conservatorship ended.

However Aguilera’s publicist quickly interrupted and said, “No, were not doing that tonight, I’m sorry,” before leading the Genie in a Bottle singer away from the reporters.

Aguilera added that she couldn’t answer the question before uttering, “But I’m happy for her.”

On her Instagram Story, Britney criticized the singer for not speaking up.

She wrote, “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter !!!!!”

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

In the next Instagram Story, Spears posted a video of House of Gucci star Lady Gaga taking a moment to address the conservatorship.

She said, “The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong. And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

Over the Gaga video, Spears wrote, “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears history

While they never collaborated as pop stars as both their career’s rose in the 90s, Spears was cast alongside Aguilera in The Mickey Mouse Club when they were 12 and 13 years of age respectively.

In the 2003 Video Music Awards, Aguilera, Spears and Madonna performed together on stage. The unforgettable performance concluded with pop legend Madonna kissing both of the singers.

Earlier this year, Aguilera posted a viral Twitter thread in response to the #FreeBritneyMovement offering her support.

Christina shared a childhood photo of the pair of pop icons criticizing Spears’ conservatorship and voicing her support for Britney’s freedom.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The nature of the relationship between the two pop singers in recent times in currently unknown.