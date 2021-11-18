Britney Spears gets first ATM card, says she’s never seen cash in frantic video marking end of conservatorship

Britney Spears reveals more details about her conservatorship as she praises the #FreeBritneyMovement. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears marks the end of her 13-year conservatorship, revealing how the law degraded and stripped her from freedom.

The singer described how she was stripped from her freedom, getting her first ATM card at 39 years of age, and the embarrassment she felt “seeing cash for the first time.”

The pop superstar who launched her career at just 18 teased an Oprah interview to detail more about her conservatorship.

In the frantic video, which has over 8.7 million views at the time of writing, the Toxic singer tells her fans what she plans to do now that she is free.

She reveals how she finally feels independent being able to drive a car, own an ATM, and being able to see cash for the first time.

In addition, the pop star sent her support to other people who are in a conservatorship, which she describes as a corrupt system in the video.

Spears also said she’s “not here to be a victim. I’ve lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years — and worked my a** off.”

The pop star stated her intention to advocate for “people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

The 39-year-old also credits the #FreeBritneyMovement for saving her life, thanking her fans for the support.

Britney Spears says her family should be in jail

In the caption of the video in which she teased escaping a difficult childhood, the beloved singer said her family should be in jail, including her mother.

“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me,” she wrote in reference to her family, adding, “which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother!!”

Britney’s father, James Spears, has been under scrutiny after the #FreeBritneyMovement spotlighted his role in the conservatorship.

However, the singer reveals her mother, Lynne Spears is also complicit.

The pop icon issues a threat to her family, teasing that there is more to reveal.

“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

Spears was put into the conservatorship in 2008 after being hospitalized and placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. She was also forced to give up her children and lost visitation rights.

The singer wants to marry her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a daughter. She is the mother of two boys, who she shares with dancer Kevin Federline.