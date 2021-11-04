Britney Spears’ mom requests $650,000 in attorney fees

Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has requested to end Britney’s conservatorship immediately — with no conditions. However, it doesn’t appear that her mother, Lynne Spears, feels the same way.

PEOPLE reports that Lynne requested Britney’s estate pay for her attorneys’ work on the conservatorship case in a petition filed on Monday.

The news comes after Britney called her mother out in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

It saw Britney blame her mother Lynne and her former business manager, Lou Taylor, for her conservatorship and alleged that her mother influenced her father to place Britney and her estate under it.

Lynne Spears in Britney’s conservatorship

For the past 13 years, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been the figurehead of the conservatorship.

Britney seemed to talk about her mother very positively in the past and was eager for her involvement.

Lynne Spears’ attorneys claimed that she reached out to them in 2019 to help get Britney out of the conservatorship to find “appropriate qualified expert doctors” for her.

The attorneys also reportedly supported removing Jamie Spears from his role.

The document filed on Monday also claims that Lynne discussed joining the conservatorship with Britney and that her daughter “enthusiastically agreed” to have her join the case.

Although Lynne’s attorneys at Jones Swanson advised that they applied a discount to the fees, their payment, as well as payments to attorneys at Ginzburg & Bronshteyn, total $650,548.

With the request for payment for attorney fees being filed Monday and Britney’s scathing Instagram post shared Tuesday, some may speculate that the two events are related.

BRITNEY SPEARS CALLED OUT LOU TAYLOR IN AN EDITED CAPTION ON INSTAGRAM #FREEBRITNEY 😭 pic.twitter.com/O0drx7a7dA — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) November 2, 2021

Lou Taylor, Britney’s former business manager, has not commented and was not discussed in the attorney payment request.

She came under scrutiny in three documentaries regarding Britney Spears and her conservatorship.

Britney’s since-deleted Instagram post insists that her mother and Lou Taylor are behind the conservatorship and that Jamie Spears would not have been able to come up with the idea on his own.

What happens next in Britney’s conservatorship?

Jamie Spears’ request to end the conservatorship over Britney “unconditionally” and Lynne Spears’ request for payment will be handled on separate court dates.

The next court date to discuss the potential termination of Britney’s conservatorship is set for November 12, 2021.

A separate hearing will be held to discuss Britney’s estate paying for Lynne’s attorney fees on December 8.