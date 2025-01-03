Menendez Brothers’ family set to meet new DA for justice amid resentencing turmoil

Family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez are scheduled to meet with newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to advocate for reduced sentences for the brothers.

The infamous brothers have been imprisoned for over three decades for the 1989 murders of their parents.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 of the first-degree murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The defense argued that the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, a claim that has gained renewed attention with emerging evidence.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to The Sun, approximately 20 family members are expected to attend the meeting with DA Hochman.

Menedez brothers’ family seek to convince the new DA to release them

They reportedly plan to discuss the brothers’ alleged history of abuse, the trauma they endured, and their rehabilitation over the past 35 years.

The family has previously emphasized that Lyle and Erik have taken responsibility for their actions and have made positive contributions to their community during their incarceration.

This meeting follows actions by former District Attorney George Gascón, who, in October, announced his intention to seek a resentencing for the Menendez brothers that would make them eligible for parole.

Gascón’s recommendation considered new evidence supporting the brothers’ claims of abuse and their exemplary behavior in prison.

However, Gascón lost his bid for reelection to Hochman, who has stated that he will thoroughly review the case before making any decisions regarding resentencing.

Menendez family is worried about Hochman’s take on the case

The family’s legal representatives have expressed concerns about the fairness of the review process under DA Hochman.

They criticized him for meeting with the attorney representing a family member opposing the brothers’ release, while allegedly not affording the same opportunity to those supporting resentencing.

In a letter to Hochman per Newsweek, attorney Bryan Freedman questioned the impartiality of the process. He urged the DA to consider the perspectives of family members who have maintained relationships with Lyle and Erik during their incarceration.

A resentencing hearing is scheduled for January 30, 2025. During this hearing, the brothers’ attorney, Mark Geragos, plans to request not only a reduced sentence but also a reclassification of the conviction from murder to manslaughter. If granted, this could lead to the immediate release of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

The case has garnered renewed public interest following recent media portrayals, including a Netflix series that delves into the brothers’ history and the circumstances leading up to the murders.

This renewed attention has sparked debates about the appropriateness of their sentences, considering the allegations of abuse and their conduct over the past three decades.