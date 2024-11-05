Ryan Murphy reacts to Menendez Brothers support after heated feud

Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has reignited interest in the infamous Menendez brothers’ case, drawing reactions from creator Ryan Murphy as public support for the brothers grows.

The series, co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, premiered on September 19, retelling the 1989 murder of the Menendez parents by their sons, Lyle and Erik, who were sentenced to life without parole in 1996.

Since the show’s debut, discussions have escalated around the Menendez brothers’ claims of childhood abuse—a factor that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is reconsidering in light of a resentencing motion.

This December, a judge will decide whether to re-evaluate the brothers’ sentences, with the possibility of making them eligible for parole.

The motion by DA George Gascón, who expressed belief in the possibility of abuse, suggests potential leniency in light of the claims.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Murphy’s series has bolstered public discourse on the case, with notable figures like Kim Kardashian publicly supporting the brothers’ bid for resentencing.

Ryan Murphy ‘wasn’t surprised’ by Menendez Brothers support after series aired

Speaking on the reaction to the show’s portrayal of the case, Murphy said during a Netflix awards season panel that he anticipated strong public interest.

“I wasn’t surprised, honestly, because when we finished shooting and I saw the episodes, I thought they were incredibly powerful from several perspectives,” Murphy said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He explained that the show’s purpose was to present complex viewpoints on abuse, stating, “What it did about raising and asking questions about sexual abuse was very, very powerful.”

Murphy noted that young viewers are engaging with the series and sparking conversations about abuse in a way that was unheard of in 1989.

He added, “Whether you believe them or not is kind of beside the point. What it did was launch a conversation about that topic.”

Erik Menendez criticized the hit Netflix series Monsters

The Menendez family, however, has voiced its dissatisfaction. Erik Menendez’s wife, Tammi, shared her husband’s criticism of Monsters.

In his statement, Erik alleged that the series depicted his brother Lyle in a way that was “rooted in horrible and blatant lies.”

He accused Murphy of crafting a “caricature” and questioned the intent behind such inaccuracies. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose,” Erik wrote.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naïve and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

Murphy responded to the backlash, emphasizing the positive attention his series has brought to the brothers’ case.

“They should be sending me flowers,” Murphy told THR, asserting that Monsters has generated unprecedented interest in the Menendez story.

“Many people have offered to help them because of the interest my show has generated,” he noted.

Monsters, starring Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as the Menendez brothers, alongside Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as their parents, is streaming on Netflix.

The Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing is set for December 11 in Los Angeles.

Monsters Season 2 dives deep into the infamous Menendez case with gripping storytelling. The season has received significant critical praise for its complex portrayal of abuse and trauma, drawing both widespread interest and debate among viewers.

Commercially, the series has become a blockbuster hit, topping Netflix charts for several weeks and sparking conversations worldwide.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is currently streaming on Netflix