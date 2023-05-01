Meghan Markle’s blog post shading Kate Middleton returns ahead of King Charles coronation

The Royal pot is being stirred again with some drama that happened almost 10 years ago on Meghan Markle’s old website, The Tig.

Meghan joining the Royal family has done nothing but change the dynamic and events of the long-standing traditions that come with being a royal.

Her marriage to Prince Harry set off a lot of public and private backlash, and the results speak loud and clear for themselves.

No longer officially royals and stripped of their royal duties, it’s no secret that Meghan and Harry have had their own issues with the royal family. Still, some of these issues may have started before Meghan joined the party.

In 2014, two years before she met Prince Harry, Meghan wrote a post saying she was over hearing about Kate Middleton marrying Prince William.

She went further and set herself aside from the Princess, noting that she didn’t “dream of being [a princess]” like other girls and denounced the entire idea.

Meghan Markle denounced being a princess with subtle shade toward Kate Middleton

Perhaps Meghan never imagined that she and Kate Middleton would eventually be sisters-in-law when she wrote this blog post, but nevertheless, she used her future sister-in-law as an example in the post.

She wrote that “grown women” seem to keep their “childhood fantasy” of being princesses, and alluded to the real-life events involving her future family.

“Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” she added, not being so subtle.

As for Meghan, she wasn’t idolizing Cinderella, but rather ’80s cartoon figure She-Ra, the strong sister of He-Man, who certainly wasn’t a typical princess.

Her blog post may not be the primary source of contention in the family, but it doesn’t seem to be helping smooth over relationships as Kate and Meghan have a seemingly strained relationship.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s strained relationship

As far as the public can tell, it didn’t seem to take long for Meghan and Kate to develop a strained relationship. As each Royal family member tells new stories and each time a Royal staff member speaks out, the claims of this strained relationship only grow stronger.

Prince Harry alleges in his memoir Spare that Kate made Meghan cry days before their wedding due to Princess Charlotte’s dress and even “grimaced” when Meghan asked to borrow lip glass once.

More recently, it was revealed that Kate allegedly feels resentment toward the former actress as she was asked to stay back from the Queen on her deathbed to spare Meghan’s feelings.

Even so, there have been claims that this strained relationship isn’t just over not liking each other but perhaps fueled by jealousy.

Whichever the case, one thing is clear: Meghan didn’t take the traditional princess route when she married into the Royal family.