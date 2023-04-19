Kate Middleton allegedly ‘resents’ Meghan Markle following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn’t go to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth when she died on September 8, 2022.

Royal author Robert Jobson claimed that this caused Kate to develop “resentment” towards Meghan. Jobson claimed that the Princess of Wales didn’t go, so Meghan wouldn’t.

The royal family members, including then-Prince Charles and Prince William, rushed to Balmoral after news broke that medical staff was concerned about the late monarch’s health.

Robert, the author of Our King, said that there were fears Harry would “insist” on bringing Meghan if Kate was there.

However, Charles reportedly said it was only the children and grandchildren of the Queen who are allowed to visit her.

“Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome, but he couldn’t say that to Harry, so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” Robert said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“Kate deliberately stayed away, but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

Prince Harry wrote about the ‘nonsensical’ reason King Charles stopped Meghan Markle from seeing Queen Elizabeth

In his book Spare, Harry described a conversation with his father about taking Meghan with him to Balmoral to visit the dying Queen Elizabeth.

Harry wrote that his father’s reason for not allowing his wife to attend was “nonsensical and disrespectful.”

Harry wrote that he was offended by the way King Charles spoke about his wife, which prompted an apology from his father, and he explained that no other wives were coming to Balmoral – an explanation the Duke of Sussex accepted.

Robert said that Princess Anne, Charles, and his wife Camilla were with the late Queen when she died at 3.10 p.m.

However, William, Edward, Andrew, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived about two hours too late at 5 p.m.

Harry, who reportedly didn’t arrive until 8 p.m., wrote in his bestselling biography that he learned of his grandmother’s death from a BBC report after landing in Scotland.

Prince Harry was forced to take a flight from London Luton Airport as there were no more commercial flights to Aberdeen on September 8.

The other royal family members managed to arrive sooner as they were taken on an army jet.

Kate Middleton reportedly told Meghan Markle to ‘sit at the back’ if she attended the coronation

Former BBC journalist Tom Bower claimed that Kate prevented Megan from attending King Charles’ coronation.

In an interview with GB News, Bower alleged that Kate told her estranged sister-in-law she would have to sit at the back if she came.

The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California while Harry attends the coronation.

Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie, will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day as the event.