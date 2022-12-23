Kate Middleton reportedly reacts to Prince Harry Netflix doc

Kate Middleton pictured at the Jubilee visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-178/StarMaxWorldwide

Princess Kate Middleton has reportedly reacted to the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and is upset with her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex made several explosive claims against the royal family in the second part of the docuseries.

Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, screamed at him during a meeting about his departure from the royal family.

In addition, the 38-year-old claimed that Buckingham Palace put out a fake joint statement released on behalf of himself and his brother William in 2020 to dispel reports about allegedly bullying Meghan Markle out of the family.

While Prince William and Princess Kate have remained silent following the Netflix doc, sources told US Magazine that she feels betrayed by Harry.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source told the outlet.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the Prince of Wales reportedly offered a similar sentiment with sources reporting that he is upset and considers his brother’s decision to share their private conversation as an act of betrayal.

As for a public rebuttal, it appears to be unlikely as US Magazine reports that the heir apparent to the British throne is focused on his royal duties.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job,” the source said.

Princess Kate receives a new royal title from King Charles

King Charles named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title previously held by her husband, Prince William.

The late Queen Elizabeth gave the honor to her grandson in 2011, before his marriage to Kate.

The role typically includes a trip to Aldershot, Hampshire in England to take part in the town’s annual parade with the Irish Guards.

She will then perform her ceremonial duties which include saluting the regiment and celebrating with a Guinness toast.

Middleton attended the event earlier this year and shared a video in which she presented the shamrock to Officers and Warrant Officers of the Irish Guards.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince William also received a new royal title as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, and Queen consort Camilla received the title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was stripped from Prince Andrew.

King Charles announced the Trooping of Colour

King Charles announced the Trooping of Colour which is the first public celebration of his birthday, which will take place next year on June 17.

The event will take place six weeks after his coronation ceremony on May 6.

The British monarch’s actual birthday is on November 14, but the event has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.