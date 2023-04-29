Meghan Markle signs with Hollywood agency amid royal rift

Meghan Markle is making business moves as her reported feud with the royal family is dominating headlines. She recently criticized the UK media for reports about her letters to King Charles, making it clear that she has moved on.

The Duchess of Sussex signed with Hollywood agency WME, which represents stars such as Ben Affleck, Whoopi Goldberg, and her friend Serena Williams.

Despite inking a deal with the agency known for representing actors, the 41-year-old will not be returning to acting.

WME will represent Archewell Productions, which is her and Prince Harry’s content creation label.

They will also seek film and television production, brand partnerships, and other businesses for Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have produced two docuseries with Netflix, including the controversial Harry & Meghan, which was released in December last year.

The series was reportedly the most-streamed documentary premiere in the streaming platform’s history, with 81.5 million minutes watched in its first week.

Megan Markle opened up about her plans for Archwell

In a cover story interview with Variety, Markle opened up about what she has planned for Archewell productions.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment,” Meghan said, continuing:

“For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun. It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.”

Harry and Meghan also released the docu-series Live to Lead. However, it failed to create the buzz of their Harry & Megan series, which discussed their feud with the British royal family.

Their next project Heart Of Invictus, which followers athletes as they prepare for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, is set to air this year.

Why Megan Markle quit acting

Markle quit acting in late 2017 after playing Rachel Zane in the hit series Suits for seven seasons and starred in over 100 episodes.

The former actor said she left the acting industry to focus on the next chapter of her life with Prince Harry.

In an interview with Variety magazine last year, the Duchess made it clear that she has no intention of returning to her acting career.

When asked if she would ever consider returning to the career, Meghan said she would “never say never” but had absolutely no intention of ever acting again.