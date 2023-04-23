Meghan Markle responds to ‘ridiculous’ UK media over King Charles letters

Meghan Markle responded to recent reports about the letters she sent to King Charles.

UK media outlets reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written to her father-in-law expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family.

The 41-year-old reportedly sent the letter after her comment in the controversial interview with Oprah in 2021, in which she said an unnamed member of the royal family had raised concerns about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be.

The highly publicized interview led to speculation about who made the alleged comments.

Markle released a statement through a spokesperson about the reports about the letter as King Charles’s coronation nears.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” the statement said, per Reuters, continuing:

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

As previously shared by Monsters and Critics, The Telegraph reported that the former actress identified the senior royal family member who made the alleged comment in the letter.

She was reportedly dissatisfied with the response, which may have played a role in her decision not to attend the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla on May 6.

However, the recent statement suggests that Markle has moved on from the alleged incident.

Prince Harry denied that Megan Markle implied racism with allegations of Archie’s skin color remark

In his 2023 interview with Tom Bradby, Harry was questioned about whether Markle was making accusations about racism.

Prince Harry denied that racism was inferred and blamed the British press, pointing out that his wife never said anyone in his family was racist.

However, he doubled down on his earlier claims that there was concern about his son’s skin color and attributed it to “unconscious bias.”

The alleged comments about Archie’s skin color were said to Harry without Megan being present.

In the Oprah interview, the Duke of Sussex said the conversation in regard to the alleged comments was “awkward,” and he was left “a bit shocked.”

Oprah later clarified that it was not the late Queen Elizabeth nor her late husband, Prince Phillip.

Prince Archie will reportedly have a ‘low-key’ 4th birthday

Markle will not attempt to upstage King Charles’s coronation with Prince Archie’s upcoming birthday party. The two events fall on the same day.

Prince Harry will return to England to attend his father’s crowning ceremony, while Markle will remain in California with their two children.

A source told PEOPLE that Archie’s birthday is “going to be a low-key party at home,” continuing:

“They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were last in their father’s homeland during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.