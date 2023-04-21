Royal family allegedly ‘delighted’ for Meghan Markle’s absence at coronation

The recent news of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III has sent a ripple of excitement through the British Royal family and the nation as a whole.

However, one notable absence is turning heads and sparking gossip: Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex will not be at the coronation due to a prior engagement.

Instead, Meghan will be hosting her son Archie’s birthday party in California, far away from the pomp and pageantry in England.

This decision has allegedly left some royal family members “delighted” that Meghan will not be present for this monumental occasion.

And while it remains unknown whether the decision was Meghan’s or Princess Kate Middleton‘s choice — the result is Meghan staying in Montecito.

Sources close to the British monarchy claim that several key figures are “delighted” by her decision not to attend.

British royal family pleased with Meghan Markle’s upcoming absence at the King Charles III coronation

Former BBC journalist and royal expert Tom Bower revealed to Page Six, “I think everyone’s delighted she’s not coming.”

The journalist continued with a joke about Meghan’s seating arrangements and lack of involvement if she did come.

He said, “She was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing, and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back.”

Ever since Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, her entry into royal life has been riddled with challenges and misunderstandings.

This situation culminated in the now-famous Megxit event when Prince Harry and Meghan chose to step back from their roles as senior royals to lead a more independent life outside royal scrutiny.

The Megxit decision caused a stir within both Britain and America, with many questioning whether her departure was truly amicable or fueled by tensions between Meghan and other members of the Royal family.

Meghan Markle plans a birthday party for Archie on coronation day

The coronation of King Charles III happens to fall on Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie’s 4th birthday.

Accordingly, Meghan plans to stay at her Montecito home for an event that could upstage the coronation.

Meghan’s camp asserts that she wanted to give her son Archie a memorable birthday celebration on this side of the Atlantic.

A source close to Meghan’s camp told Page Six, “It’s going to be an intimate party, it’s not going to be like My Super Sweet 16 or Portia de Rossi’s 50th!”

The source added that Meghan and Harry “do have celebrities in their life.”