Meghan Markle became ‘arrogant’ after meeting Prince Harry, royal expert claims

A royal author claims that Meghan Markle ‘changed’ after her romance with Prince Harry started heating up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Meghan Markle reportedly became “arrogant” towards her Suits costars once she met Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

The Hollywood star had a leading role as paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama.

She played the character for seven seasons before leaving in 2018, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

However, according to royal biographer Tom Bower, the costars of the future Duchess of Sussex felt that she changed as her royal romance with Harry started to heat up.

The royal expert made the claims in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.

In the bombshell book, he alleged that “some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened,” as Express reports.

Meghan Markle ‘changed’ following romance with Prince Harry?

The royal expert also claimed that Meghan “sometimes” arrived late on set, and “her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.”

Tom added, “Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started.”

Since the author’s claims, several of Meghan’s Suits coworkers have come to her defense.

Back in March of 2021, Derek Ursacki, an assistant director on the show, wrote on Instagram that Meghan was “always a pleasure to work with,” noting how humble she was “even after the fame of the show and her popularity skyrocketed.”

Meghan Markle’s costar Patrick J. Adams jumps to her defense

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike on Suits, also defended the duchess on Twitter, saying that he and Meghan had, “spent the better part of a decade working together.”

He added, “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family.

“She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige, and power accrued,” the actor said, as reported by Huffington Post.

Furthermore, Harper’s Bazaar noted that several stars of Meghan’s Suits costars were in attendance at the duke and duchess’ wedding in May 2018.

They included Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix show ‘to air in December’

Back in October, Deadline reported that the backlash to some storylines on season five of The Crown caused Netflix to delay Meghan and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated documentary.

A source was cited as saying, “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

However, now it looks as if everything’s back on track for Meghan, Harry, and their show.

Page Six reported that the show, directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, will not be postponed and will hit screens in December.

An insider said, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

Netflix, however, is yet to confirm the release date.

Harry also has his tell-all memoir, named Spare on the way in January.