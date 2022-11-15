Meghan Markle shares the advice she received before Royal wedding from a ‘very influential’ woman

Meghan Markle reveals ‘very influential’ woman’s advice she received days before her wedding to Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Meghan Markle has revealed the private advice she received from a “very, very influential and inspiring woman” ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The royal couple announced their much-anticipated engagement in 2017 before getting married on May 19, 2018.

For the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, on Tuesday (November 15), the Duchess of Sussex welcomed another array of star-studded guests to the show.

During the episode titled The Audacity of the Activist, Meghan spoke to Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Ilana Glazer about why activism from women often draws criticism.

At one point, near the end of the episode, the 41-year-old revealed a private message that was shared with her only “a few days” before her nuptials in May 2018.

Meghan claimed that “a very influential and inspiring woman” gave her some golden advice.

Meghan Markle reveals advice she got days before Royal wedding

“[The message was shared] by a very, very influential and inspiring woman, who, for her own privacy, I won’t share who it was with you,” she explained.

“But she said to me: ‘I know that your life is changing, but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls.’”

Meghan noted that this piece of advice is the one thing that has pushed her to continue her activism.

She explained, “And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes, but also because she encouraged me to do so.”

“And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There’s safety in numbers, but there’s also strength in numbers,” she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s activism

Since stepping back from their royal duties in March 2020, Harry and Meghan have used their platform to be a voice for change.

Their non-profit organization Archewell Foundation aims to use acts of compassion to “uplift and unite communities,” as their official website explains.

The two even made their wedding day about charity, as they selected seven organizations to give back to.

This was simply because they “represent a range of issues that they are passionate about,” according to the royal family’s website.

Those charities included the Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Myna Mahila Foundation, Crisis Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Surfers Against Sewage, StreetGames, and The Wilderness Foundation.

Meghan and Harry also celebrated their son Archie’s 2nd birthday by giving back.

The tot turned 2 in May 2021, and the royal couple asked people to donate in his honor towards healthcare in underserved communities, as BuzzFeed News reports.