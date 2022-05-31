Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly keep a low profile during Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to keep a low profile during the Platinum Jubilee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is finally upon us, and festivities are set to last from the end of the week all through the weekend.

While many royal watchers will be hoping the attention stays on the Queen, it’s inevitable that the royal family’s various dramas from the last few years will come up.

While Buckingham Palace will undoubtedly try to control the narrative, wanting to present a united monarchy that will lead the country into the future, there are still some members of the family who risk causing embarrassment, namely Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘keep things simple’

Though Harry and Meghan are not attending any official royal engagements (due to stepping down from royal duties in 2020) and will not appear on the infamous balcony during Trooping the Colour, they will attend the thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 with the rest of the royal family.

Fortunately, sources have told the Daily Mail the couple plan to “keep it simple” during their trip to the U.K., even leaving their senior staff back in California so as not to make a spectacle.

The sources claim the couple has no plans to conduct their own private events and will stay at Frogmore Cottage along with children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who will turn a year old on Saturday during the Jubilee celebrations.

It’s likely the Queen will finally get to meet Lilibet, who was named after her, over the weekend, though no reports have officially confirmed this.

The eyes of the world will be on the warring Princes, William and Harry

While things will certainly be uncomfortable for Harry and Meghan when they attend festivities and the rest of the royal family, especially after their infamous Oprah interview, the eyes of the world will be on Prince William and Prince Harry in particular.

The once-close brothers have been entangled in a bitter feud that started when Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in a most unceremonious way.

Despite the apparent anger that has been brewing between the pair, sources have confirmed to the Mirror they are on good terms again.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been texting and FaceTiming

They’ve been exchanging Whatsapp messages every few days and FaceTiming along with their children.

The source said, “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down.”

They continued, “William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms.”

Are Meghan and Kate still on bad terms?

Curiously, the source did say, “Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction between the two men.” So, is there perhaps still some bad blood between the two royal women?

It will be interesting to see what the body language experts say after the foursome get together this weekend.