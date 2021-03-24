Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly hire Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election campaign adviser

Meghan Markle is allegedly considering a political career. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hired Genevieve Roth, whose agency, Invisible Hand, worked with Hillary Clinton during her 2016 general election campaign.

The Sussexes reportedly appointed Roth, a graduate of Emerson College and the Columbia Univerity Graduate School of Journalism, to Archewell Productions. She will be working as a senior strategic advisor at Archewell Foundation and will be involved in its social initiatives and campaigns.

According to a statement, Roth’s agency will focus on “strategic change through storytelling and community building in support of gender and racial equity.”

Roth served as Clinton’s campaign’s director for creative engagement. She also worked with former President Barack Obama, and former First Lady Michelle Obama on their Let Girls Learn initiative.

Markle is allegedly planning to run for U.S. president in 2021

Royal watchers are interpreting the latest move as yet another indication that Markle is eyeing a political career.

Monsters and Critics reported on recent media rumors that Markle wants to become the first female president of the U.S.

The media rumors claim that she is planning to run for president in 2024 due to the expectation that President Joe Biden will be unable to run for a second term at 82.

The Daily Mail reported that a former member of Tony Blair’s administration claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has recently been networking with Democrat operatives to build her campaign team and that she plans to use the publicity generated by her recent interview with Oprah to launch her political career.

Several royal watchers who have commented on the rumors include Daily Telegraph Royal Editor Camilla Tominey, who said the Oprah interview helped to raise Markle’s profile and that she stands a better chance of winning against Trump in 2020.

Markle could use Archewell Foundation as a launching pad to enter politics

Democratic strategic Mike Trujillo told The Times that Markle’s recent moves suggested she could be preparing for a career in politics.

Trujillo said that Markle’s recent actions were similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s before he ran for governor.

Before Schwarzenegger ran for governor, he started an after-school foundation called Arnold’s All-Stars.

Trujillo added that Markle could also use her Archewell Foundation to facilitate her entry into politics.



The Sussexes’ biographer Omid Scobie also said that Markle wants to be president

Omid Scobie, a friend of the Sussexes and co-author of their biography, Finding Freedom, also claimed that Duchess wants to be president.

Vanity Fair reported in June 2020 that the Duchess of Sussex was “weighing her options” about entering U.S. politics and that she could decide to run for president.

The website also reported in September 2020 that a friend said she was considering running for president.

The friend claimed that she did not renounce her U.S. citizenship when she moved to the U.K. because she was considering a future political career.

Rumors that Markle has political ambitions gained traction after she and Harry released a video ahead of the 2020 general election, calling for people to vote and to “reject hate speech”

The comment was widely interpreted as a veiled attack against former President Donald Trump.