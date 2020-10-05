McDonald’s launches J Balvin Meal: How much is it, and what’s in it?

Colombian music superstar J Balvin (José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) now has a meal named after him at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is adding the J Balvin Meal to its menu following the huge success of the Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” Meal.

This makes J Balvin the lastest major celebrity — after NBA superstar Michael Jordan and rapper Travis Scott — to team up with McDonald’s to bring a signature order to the fast-food chain’s customers.

The J Balvin Meal will only be available to McDonald’s customers for a limited time.

J. Balvin took to social media on Monday to announce the launch of his dedicated meal at McDonald’s.

The reggaeton superstar said in a press release that, “As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the shortlist of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor. I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!”

J Balvin’s fans will be able to order his meal at various participating McDonald’s locations across the country from October 5 until November 1.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that the Travis Scott Meal was added to the fast-food chain’s menu on September 8.

McDonald’s stopped serving the meal on October 4.

How much is the J Balvin meal?

The price of the J Balvin Meal varies by location, but it is around $6 in most locations where it is available.

What’s in the J Balvin meal?

The J. Balvin Meal consists of a Big Mac sandwich, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.

Customers who order the meal via the McDonald’s app, instead of buying in-store, receive their Oreo McFlurry for free.

J Balvin t-shirts and merch

McDonald’s restaurant staff will get J Balvin-designed t-shirts and wear them during the promotion. However, there is no news yet about customers being able to purchase them.

But fans can expect that J Balvin will also be selling themed merchandise at his online store.

J. Balvin is a Colombian music superstar known for hit songs such as 6 AM from his album La Familia (2013). He is also known for hit songs Ginza, Safari, and Bobo from his album Energia (2016).

In 2018, J Balvin collaborated with Bad Bunny and Cardi B to release the hit single I Like It, which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.