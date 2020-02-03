Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Watch JLo and Shakira full performance video including J Balvin, Bad Bunny

The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 provided viewers with plenty of entertainment as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought out the hits, the moves, and a few special guests.

Some are calling it one of the best performances in recent memory, while others are not sure how to feel about the latest halftime show.

It was a nearly-15 minute long performance for the two pop stars. The NFL has given fans a way to watch the full JLo and Shakira performance not long after they went on stage.

JLo, Shakira full Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020

The Super Bowl LIV Halftime show featured Shakira opening with She Wolf, her hit song from 2009. She’d go on to perform several of her other biggest hits, including Whenever, Wherever and Empires.

From there, Shakira had special guest Bad Bunny come on stage for a rendition of I Like It, the smash hit from hip-hop star Cardi B. Shakira continued with dance moves as Bad Bunny performed his hit Callaíta.

Read More Watch the best 2020 Super Bowl commercials

Next up, it was time for Jennifer Lopez to shine. Her performance featured several different outfits, including one that was all leather and another that was a mirrored bodysuit. Lopez performed hits including Jenny From the Block, Ain’t It Funny, and Get Right.

JLo also recreated some of her Hustlers moves using a giant pole on stage. She’d go on to perform the stadium anthem Let’s Get Loud, and another guest arrived as J Balvin came to the stage. Lopez teamed with him for a version of his hit Mi Gente.

Eventually, Shakira returned to the stage where she helped JLo close out their show with Waka, Waka.

Twitter reacts to JLo and Shakira’s halftime show

JLo and Shakira are the latest performers in a long lineup of musical stars. Previous artists to grace the stage during halftime included Prince, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Maroon 5. As far as this year’s artists, there were many on Twitter loving the fact that two Latina women conquered the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020.

What a #PepsiHalftime !!!#Shakira and #JLo showed us how talented latina women can hold a national audience captive. I loved every minute of it. Well done ladies. pic.twitter.com/AIu7YJXuyS — Agnes Trampe (@VillaTrampe) February 3, 2020

Superbowl halftime show was amazing .shakira killed it — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 3, 2020

Other people on Twitter pointed out how provocative the routine was overall, and then others criticized those who were criticizing that aspect of the show.

What is the general consensus? Did people enjoy the show? I personally thought it was inappropriate for halftime – in fact I think the halftime performances are a distraction from the game – The Super Bowl!! #HalftimeShow — Jack Parley (@jack_parley) February 3, 2020

@ everyone who watched the halftime show pic.twitter.com/ojJb2CHFZp — marie colette (@mclanoux) February 3, 2020

Lol at everyone hollerin’ about their performance being too provocative. It’s 2020, when did they mandate that halftime performers had to censor themselves for the show? Y’all never seen thighs and a butt in three pair of tights before? Okkk. #relaxxxxxxx https://t.co/uAZNzla1Pr — ᴛᴀʏ. ❥𓃰☽ (@tbthecreator) February 3, 2020

I will end here — for folks clutching the pearls over the pole dancing portion of the #HalftimeShow and worried it’s damaging their kids/not family friendly…well then, you probably shouldn’t take them to a very family friendly production of Cirque du Soleil. #CircusPole pic.twitter.com/QzAoF56243 — Jason Matheson (@jasonmatheson) February 3, 2020

Will this go down amongst the best Super Bowl halftime performances of all-time? It was an entertaining show with lots of energy, glitz, glamor, and moves.

However, according to some, it may have had too many political messages and provocative bits. Others believe it may have lacked the real musical performances that other halftime shows have included.

What an amazing night ❤️ Can’t believe I made it from #HardRockToHalf. Never a dull moment at the @HardRock. Gonna keep my eye on you though @DJKhaled 😅 pic.twitter.com/zz4ydZloXU — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 3, 2020

That said, it’s clear that JLo and Shakira brought some high-energy entertainment to keep people awake.