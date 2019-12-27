Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: A-Rod shares behind-the-scenes clips from Jennifer Lopez rehearsal

The Super Bowl 2020 halftime show could feature another epic performance when it takes place in Miami in just a few weeks. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will grace the stage to wow the crowd in the stadium and those watching worldwide. Recently, JLo’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, provided a few behind-the-scenes clips from the rehearsal process.

A-Rod shares behind-the-scenes clips

Alex Rodriguez was on hand to provide support for Lopez as she prepared for the big show in February. Rodriguez admitted it was one of the few times he can spend some time with Natasha. She’s one of A-Rod’s children he had while he was with Cynthia Scurtis over 10 years ago.

The former Yankees’ star also shared several clips to his Instagram account from JLo’s rehearsal — including one in which he showed a crowd of young backup dancers yelling excitedly. Rodriguez captioned it that all they wanted was a little ice cream. A smiling Lopez is also part of the group but based on her fitness look, it’s unlikely she’s been downing too much ice cream ahead of her big performance.

Part of the recent fitness fun included a Christmas Day softball game in which JLo was pitching. She celebrated emphatically after A-Rod smacked the ball into the outfield only to be caught for an out.

In another clip, Jennifer Lopez shows off some moves to the music as part of her preparation. Rodriguez fittingly captioned it, “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping,” before wishing his millions of followers and fans a Merry Christmas as well.

As mentioned, Lopez will be part of the headlining Super Bowl 2020 performers — with Shakira also performing for the crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Most likely, JLo will perform many of her biggest hits, including the classic stadium anthem, Let’s Get Loud. She spoke about it briefly during a recent CBS Sunday Morning profile interview, saying she’s finding “special, magical moments” to make the performance great.

Shakira is also in full preparation mode and recently performed at the Davis Cup finals. She posted a clip on her Instagram page showing part of her performance of La La La (Live).

It’s unknown which teams will be on the field playing when the Super Bowl arrives, but it seems apparent the stadium will be in full entertainment mode once halftime hits.