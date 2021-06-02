Matthew Perry splits from fiancée Molly Hurwitz days after Friends reunion

Matthew Perry announces split from Molly Hurwitz just seven months after proposing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz are going their separate ways.

The Friends star called off his engagement to the literary manager just seven months after proposing.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” said Perry in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018, and got engaged in November 2020 following a brief split.

Announcing his engagement at the time, Perry told People, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Friends director Ben Winston speaks out over Matthew Perry concerns

The sad news comes hot on the heels of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, which left some fans worried about his “slurred speech” during the show.

Following its debut on HBO Max last Thursday, Friends director Ben Winston spoke out against “unkind” comments made about Perry online after fans noted how he rarely spoke during the show.

“People can sometimes be unkind. I wish they weren’t,” Ben told The Hollywood Reporter. “I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.”

He added, “I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.”

In a separate interview, Friends producer Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “great seeing” Matthew and “what people say is what people say.”

“I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward,” he revealed.

A source close to Perry later explained that the actor’s slurred speech was due to the actor requiring an emergency tooth procedure hours before filming.

“Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day,” they told The Sun.

“That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. [Matthew] had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech.”

Matthew Perry outed for using dating app

News of the split also comes just weeks after a video of Perry using the dating app Raya went viral.

The video, which was posted on TikTok in May by user @kittynichole – real name Kate Haralson – raised eyebrows as Perry can be seen flirting with Haralson, who was 19 at the time.

In the 16-second-video, which Haralson captioned, “When you match w Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you.” Perry is seen smiling as he asks Haralson, “Do you always play with your hair this much?”

Haralson, now aged 20, told PageSix that she uploaded the footage to show how older men in Hollywood are ‘taking advantage’ of younger women on dating apps.

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” she told the outlet.

Haralson also claims that the FaceTime exchange with Perry happened in May of last year, which would have been during Perry’s brief split with Hurwitz.