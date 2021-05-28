Friends reunion: Paul Rudd made a sneaky appearance, fans are freaking out

Paul Rudd had a sneaky appearance at the Friends reunion. Pic credit: Warner Bros. Television

Fans of the beloved sitcom Friends have been holding on for the show’s televised reunion for a while. The trailer, which came out over a week ago, has over 18 million views on YouTube.

The trailer was uploaded to the HBO Max YouTube channel on May 19 and the description reads, “Your favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break.”

This major event has been a pivotal piece of conversation all week as fans expressed their excitement and disappointment in the reunion’s guest list. At the center of it all was the inclusion of actor Paul Rudd who appeared in the final two seasons of the series.

While many fans were upset that Rudd wasn’t a major part of the reunion, he showed up in a sneaky way.

What was Paul Rudd’s role in Friends?

Paul Rudd played the love interest of main character Phoebe Buffay in Season 9 and Season 10 of the sitcom. His character’s name was Mike Flannagan and the two eventually wed.

While the guest character wasn’t the most popular in the series, fans have always carried a deep affection for him and the actor. After finding out that he didn’t have a speaking role in the reunion, many fans wondered why. They were upset that actors and performers like Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, and David Beckham were featured in the reunion, along with the original main cast.

One fan wrote, “None of those ‘big stars’ that had nothing to do with the show should’ve been there. Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Jeff Goldblum, Brooke Shields, Julia Roberts – those people should have been invited instead.”

Addressing their concerns, director Ben Winston told The Wrap, “Well, we couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So, you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”

However, Paul Rudd did find a way to be part of the special reunion!

Fans spot a Paul Rudd cameo

While Rudd wasn’t a major part of the reunion, fans spotted him in the live audience during the cast members’ bows. He was stood in the crowd, filming the final moments on his personal device.

Author Dan Walker praised this moment, adding this moment to his Twitter thread documenting the reunion. He wrote, “Also enjoyed spotting Paul Rudd filming the final bow on his camcorder.”

Looks like fans got their wish: A fun Paul Rudd cameo! Their tweets about his appearance is currently trending on Twitter with over 5K tweets. Hopefully, this fan excitement will guarantee him a guest spot next time.

Friends: The Reunion is currently streaming on HBO Max.