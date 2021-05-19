A dream team assembles new HBO Max animated Batman series

Batman: Caped Crusader Pic credit: HBO Max

Batman fans are getting a true dream collaboration.

HBO Max will produce Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

What’s exciting is that the series comes from The Batman’s Matt Reeves, Batman: The Animated Series’ Bruce Timm, and J.J. Abrams executive producing.

This makes it a stunning team-up of the men behind arguably the two best Batman animated series ever.

Batman in animated form

Debuting on Fox in 1992, the Batman Animated Series is seen as the high-water mark for Batman storytelling.

It was hailed for making the Dark Knight’s world work for a kid’s program with several gripping episodes told in glorious animation.

The voice cast was stellar, led by Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill’s stunning turn as the Joker. It would inspire the hit Superman Animated Series and Justice League/Justice League Unlimited, and the sequel series Batman Beyond.

In 2004, The Batman, debuting on Kids’ WB, presented a different animated take with a Batman who was more an outlaw hunted by the cops and daring interpretations of his various villains. It would run five seasons while integrating characters from Robin to Green Arrow.

Both series were loved by fans and winning Emmy Awards as each did a wonderful job making the complex Batman mythology work for viewers.

The new series

Batman the Animated Series is returning. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The official press release describes Caped Crusader as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology” that will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

The early artwork indicates the series is inspired by the early 1940s Batman stories to emphasize his gothic roots.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Reeves, Timm and Abrams said in a joint statement. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register added. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

HBO Max has become a new home for DC-related material since the ending of the DC Universe streaming service. Its animated efforts include the acclaimed Harley Quinn animated series.

The announcement also states that after episodes air on HBO Max, they will be available on Cartoon Network.

As of yet, there is no word on the voice cast or a premiere date but having the men behind two of the best Batman shows of all time teaming with Abrams promises a fantastic new take on the Dark Knight.