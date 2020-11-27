Molly Hurwitz engaged: Who is Friends actor Matthew Perry marrying?

Former Friends star Matthew Perry announced he’s engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old actor who became famous playing Chandler Bing in the 1990s sitcom Friends reportedly proposed to 29-year-old Hurwitz, a literary manager. The pair have been dating since 2018.

Perry announced the news to People, and as you might expect, he made it into a joke by telling them: “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite recently joining Instagram, Perry has yet to post anything about his upcoming nuptials. However, he keeps his social media feeds fairly free of personal information, preferring to focus on jokes and Friends’ memes.

According to People, Hurwitz posted a touching tribute to her fiance last Valentine’s Day when she wrote on her private Instagram: “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite.”

So, who is Molly Hurwitz?

Molly Hurwitz is a 29-year-old New Yorker who works for the entertainment company Zero Gravity Management and is based in Los Angeles.

The business describes itself as a progressive entertainment company whose strength lies in the development and representation of screenwriters, directors, and actors.

The company reportedly boasts Maggie Grace, Katherine Heigl, and Angela Lansbury among their clients.

She is apparently known for her sense of humor but is not known for embracing the Hollywood party atmosphere. She keeps her personal life and her social media accounts private.

According to The Sun, Perry and Hurwitz spent a romantic Christmas together at the end of last year, and she has been helping the actor out with his various addictions and health problems.

Matthew Perry has not been married before, and his last public girlfriend was actress Lizzy Caplan who he dated from 2006 to 2012. It was reported last year that Perry was still in love with his Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox and that he had never got over her.

Thankfully, it seems that he’s now moved on.

Friends reunion expected in March next year

The much-hailed Friends reunion is finally expected to go ahead next year. They were all expected to hang out this year on the 25th anniversary, but sadly, the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that.

Earlier this month, Perry himself said that it had been rescheduled for next March.

Last May, Lisa Kudrow informed us all that she can’t wait for the reunion to happen, and she assured us it would be “really fun.”

The group of six Friends has kept teasing us with various funny videos and pics on social media. Lisa Kudrow posted a video from her comedy Web Therapy Show last week with LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Perry, and Cox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)

None of the Friends have yet publicly commented or congratulated Perry on his upcoming marriage.