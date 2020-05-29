Madonna slammed for using her son and Michael Jackson song in a tribute to George Floyd

Madonna has faced criticism regarding her tribute to George Floyd, which involved a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us.

Madonna has joined a long list of celebrities, including Cardi B, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Reese Witherspoon, who have all voiced their opinion on the tragic death of 46-year-old Floyd.

Floyd was unarmed and unhandcuffed when he was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck, causing him to stop breathing.

The incident has been widely condemned as a case of police brutality against an African-American.

Madonna weighed into the scandal by posting a video to Twitter of her son David Banda dancing in a kitchen to the tune of Michael Jacksons 1995 hit.

Along with the vid, she wrote: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

She concluded the post with the following hashtags #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.

People were not impressed with Madonna’s tribute

However, the Queen of Pop was bombarded with sarcastic responses to the post and was accused of being insensitive and out of touch.

“Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you, girl,” said one Twitter user sarcastically.

Some users suggested that using one of Jackson’s songs might not have been the wisest move, “Madonna, I have some bad news about Michael Jackson, are you sitting down,” someone wrote.

Another Tweeter wrote: “A bit insensitive as you’re a person with a platform to voice their concern, you should be doing a lot more… having your adopted black son dance ain’t going to force change to happen.”

Not all the responses were negative, however, with one user writing, “Michael Jackson’s message sounds louder than ever. Thank you. Justice for George and all victims of racism.”

Madonna said death of George Floyd was ‘heartbreaking’

In a post on Instagram, Madonna wrote of Floyd’s death that it was “the most sickening, heartbreaking thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

She continued, “This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride.

This has to stop!! Until we can overcome Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all, cops.”

“God Bless you, George Floyd, I’m so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? I pray to GOD; it does one day. Until then—F*** The Police! Yea, I said it. I’m not interested in being PC. I’m interested in Justice,” she concluded.

