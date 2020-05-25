Madonna releases previously unseen Coachella footage online for fans

Madonna has a present for her fans as the multi-platinum superstar released some never-before-seen footage from Coachella 2006.

The footage is the full video from the clip that appeared in the recent Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert documentary that hit the Internet last month.

While only a snippet of the performance appeared in that documentary, Madonna wanted to share her full performance with her fans.

Madonna at Coachella 2006

Madonna released the video footage of her performance on her YouTube page with the caption “You’re watching ‘Hung Up’ love from the Saraha Tent at Coachella 2006.”

Coachella took place that year on April 30, 2006, making this performance just over 14 years old.

The video has Madonna coming onto the stage for what looks like the start of her show with backup dancers in tow.

Hung Up was a song from Madonna’s 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, and was one of the bigger hits from that release.

Not only was it a big hit at Coachella, but it was also a major hit on the music charts. The song reached number one in 27 different countries, including on the United States Dance charts. It peaked at 17th on the Billboard Top 40.

Madonna returned to Coachella in 2015 as a surprise guest during Drake’s concert and performed Hung Up once again there.

Is Coachella 2020 still happening?

This video is also a sobering reminder that Coachella postponed the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the music festival was supposed to take place this summer, but it was pushed back until October.

This date is, of course, based on California feeling comfortable with large scale events taking place before a vaccine is developed to fight the effects of COVID-19.

At the moment, Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place from October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020.

As for Madonna, the 61-year-old pop star is now undergoing stem cell treatment for a knee injury. On May 14, she posted X-rays of her knee to her Instagram account, saying she is getting treatment to fix the problem once and for all.

Madonna also caused quite the Internet stir when she previously said she had “coronavirus antibodies” and was going for a drive to”breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

This was all part of a series of videos she released called Madonna’s Quarantine Diary.

Madonna had previously called COVID-19 the “great equalizer” but backed up on those statements later when she donated $1 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help find a drug to cure the disease.