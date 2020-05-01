Madonna says she has coronavirus antibodies and wants to ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’

Madonna revealed that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she wants to break quarantine to breathe in the COVID-19 air.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 61-year-old singer claims she recently tested positive for the virus, meaning that her immune system has been exposed to COVID-19.

She did not elaborate as to whether she’s suffered any symptoms.

Madonna’s ‘Quarantine Diaries’

The Like A Virgin singer created a series of film-noir type videos which she has titled the Quarantine Diaries. The latest one portrayed her voicing her thoughts as she wrote on a typewriter.

“I took a test the other day, and I found out I have the antibodies,” she said.

“So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup.”

“I hope the sun is shining. I have not been wanting to write lately, but that does not mean I’m not thinking, thinking about what I want to write or want to say.”

She concluded the video by saying, “Here’s the good news: tomorrow’s another day, and I’m going to wake up, and I’m going to feel differently”

She then told her candle, “you must now go to bed, you naughty little candle.”

Unfortunately, both the CDC and the WHO pointed out there is no evidence that having had the virus gives you any future immunity. So if the Material Girl wishes to keep safe, she’d probably be better staying in self-isolation.

The CDC website states: “A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus.”

So we can assume Madonna was infected with COVID-19.

But the CDC also states: “It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again. This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus.”

Madonna has been keeping her fans entertained online

Madonna has been posting numerous videos and pictures on Twitter and Instagram since she began quarantining. She’s been tagging her posts with #StaySafe #StayHome.

In one video, she claims she finally got “Mambo in the kitchen.”

In this one, she’s urging us to remember the importance of our domestic duties during this trying time.

The Vogue singer hasn’t performed on stage since canceling a concert event in Paris, France, in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lots of musicians, besides Madonna, have found ways to keep their fans entertained during the current global crisis.

On Wednesday night Radiohead’s Thom Yorke released a brand new song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.