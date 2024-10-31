Love Is Blind reunion bombshell: Tyler comes clean on allegedly abandoning his secret children

In a dramatic revelation during the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, Tyler Francis addressed a scandal that had been brewing off-screen about his alleged secret children.

With co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey pressing him for answers, Tyler was joined by his supportive wife, Ashley Adionser.

He clarified that he had indeed helped a friend have children through sperm donation but emphasized the complexity and sensitivity of the situation.

Tyler explained that his involvement with his friend’s family began as a favor.

He claimed he had no romantic relationship with the children’s mother, Bri Thomas, but he supported her as a co-parent.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t owe anyone an explanation besides my wife,” Tyler stated, suggesting his primary intention was to protect the privacy of the children and maintain a clear boundary.

He also admitted that he hadn’t informed the public sooner, stating, “Those kids, that family, they did not sign up for this.”​

Ashley Adionser defends Tyler while his children’s mother calls him out

Ashley, defending her husband, called the assumption that she didn’t know about the children “insulting,” explaining that Tyler had been open with her from the start.

She expressed confidence in her decision to move forward with their relationship, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of love” despite the challenging circumstances.

However, Tyler’s account met scrutiny from Bri Thomas and her family, who publicly contradicted his portrayal. Bri recently took to social media, claiming Tyler’s role was more involved than he admitted on the show.

According to her, Tyler had not only contributed as a sperm donor but also actively participated in their children’s lives until recently.

She alleged that after filming Love Is Blind, Tyler abruptly distanced himself from her and the children, adding to the tension between the co-parents.

She further claimed Tyler owed her back child support and had inconsistently engaged in co-parenting since their arrangement began​.

Ashley’s father reacts to Tyler’s secret children’s revelation

Adding to the family conflict, Ashley’s father, Dickson Adionser, spoke out in a TikTok video, revealing he only learned about the situation through social media.

He admitted he was unaware of the extent of Tyler’s past when he first met him on the show.

While supportive of Ashley’s marriage, he acknowledged the situation’s complexity, which has left fans divided on social media, debating Tyler’s intentions and transparency​.

The reunion episode left viewers with mixed feelings, as Tyler and Ashley stood together, seemingly prepared to move forward.

Whether Tyler’s explanation satisfies fans and critics alike remains to be seen, but the intense discussion around his alleged secret children has undoubtedly added another layer of drama to this season of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind Season 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.