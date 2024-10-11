Love Is Blind stars Leo and Brittany announce comeback after sudden exit from the show

Former Love Is Blind stars Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski surprised fans with an unexpected announcement following their early departure from the show.

In a playful video released on October 10, the ex-couple revealed that the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion would air on Netflix on October 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

The video, shared across social media platforms, featured the duo exchanging lighthearted banter, with Brittany asking, “Hey, Leo. Do you know what time it is?”

Leo jokingly responded and referenced his much-talked-about Rolex, a callback to his time on the show​.

The announcement marks the first time the pair has appeared together since their split; after they were not selected to continue filming their journey in Mexico.

Instead, they took a private trip to Miami, where they eventually decided to end their engagement​.

Leo and Brittany’s relationship was filled with weird moments in Love Is Blind

The Love Is Blind reunion promises to delve into the ups and downs of the relationship between Leo and Brittany and offer insights from the rest of the Season 7 cast and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Their time on Love Is Blind was marked by awkward moments and notable conflicts. Leo’s focus on his financial success as an art dealer and Brittany’s hesitation to reciprocate his feelings left many viewers questioning their compatibility.

The pair’s relationship hit a turning point when, during their first in-person meeting, Brittany withdrew from Leo’s affectionate advances and declined to express her love for him. Shortly after, producers informed audiences that the couple had ended their engagement​.

Leo and Brittany explained why they called it quits

Both Leo and Brittany have since spoken openly about their decision to split. In an interview with PEOPLE, they described their breakup as mutual and respectful, emphasizing a lack of romantic chemistry despite their best efforts.

Brittany explained that while Leo met many of her criteria for a partner, she ultimately did not see a future with him. Leo echoed these sentiments, admitting he was initially disappointed by the producers’ decision to exclude them from the Mexico trip but appreciated the clarity that came during their time together in Miami​.

With the Season 7 reunion approaching, fans of the show are eager to see how the former couple interacts after their tumultuous time on screen. The reunion special will update fans on the cast’s current relationships and offer a behind-the-scenes look at their experiences on the show​.

Episodes 1-9 of Love Is Blind Season 7 are currently streaming, with the remaining episodes set to drop on October 16 and the reunion airing on October 30​.

The upcoming episodes and the reunion will allow fans to catch up on all the drama that unfolded both on- and off-screen.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.