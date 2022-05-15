Lori Harvey’s diet and workout routine for ‘relationship weight’ sparks social media debate

Lori Harvey is dating Michael B. Jordan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lori Harvey revealed her weight loss and exercise regimen on TikTok, and her answer has divided fans on social media.

The 25-year-old model spoke about how her relationship with Michael B. Jordan affected her waistline.

The Creed star, who was previously private with his dating life, has packed on the PDA with Steve Harvey’s daughter since they went Instagram official in early 2021.

Lori Harvey details her weight loss regimen

In a recent TikTok video, Harvey broke down how she dropped 15 pounds of ‘relationship weight’ she gained when she began her relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

“When Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight, and it was horrible,” she began her TikTok video.

“None of my clothes fit. It just was not okay. So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days,” she said in the video.

The model then opened up about her diet and said that she didn’t have a specific plan, adding:

“I think I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

Starting to think I will never have lori harvey’s body… pic.twitter.com/NLonJylmwN — TAMMIE TECLEMARIAM (@tammieetc) May 14, 2022

Lori Harvey’s 1200 calorie diet divides fans

Harvey’s comments sparked a social media debate about whether her diet and exercise protocol was a healthy or sustainable way to lose weight.

One Twitter user argues that Lori’s privilege afforded her the time to focus on her health and fitness.

“Imma piss some of y’all off but idc…Lori Harvey can do this because she doesn’t have a job. She lives a life of leisure and luxury of course she has the time to dedicate to do this.”

Imma piss some of y’all off but idc…Lori Harvey can do this because she doesn’t have a job. She lives a life of leisure and luxury of course she has the time to dedicate to do this. https://t.co/zQQZ7uGgKg — KavMon (@kavionmontes) May 14, 2022

Another person argued that those trying to diagnose the model with a disorder are overreacting.

“Lori Harvey’s diet may not be suitable for you or anybody else and that’s OK. All this outrage and diagnosing her with eating disorders is just…please go find something productive to do.”

Lori Harvey’s diet may not be suitable for you or anybody else and that’s OK. All this outrage and diagnosing her with eating disorders is just…please go find something productive to do. pic.twitter.com/Idg1s189kU — Crystal Alejandro (@Crystalejandro) May 14, 2022

On TikTok, Harvey seemingly anticipated the backlash and wrote the following in the comment section. “Before y’all start your sh*t this is what worked for me and MY body..everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals [prayer hands emoji].”