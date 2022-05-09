Lori Harvey poses pantless with questions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lori Harvey sure knows how to capture the attention of her Instagram followers.

The daughter of Steve Harvey posed pantless on Saturday, showing off her toned legs.

The model recently launched her own beauty line, joining the ranks of other celebrities such as Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

Lori Harvey goes pantless in steamy new photo

Posting over the weekend, Lori showed off her toned legs while wearing only a lime green buttoned-up shirt.

She accessorized it with a pair of show-stopping orange heels and a mini white purse.

In the first photo, Lori sat cross-legged on a bench.

She looked to the side as she held her purse in her right hand.

Lori wore her hair back in a bun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second photo, Lori was seen standing as she looked straight at the camera.

She captioned the post, “What was said?”

Lori Harvey has a new skincare line

Last October, Lori launched her skincare line called SKN by Lori Harvey.

The line consists of a five-step system which includes a Goji Berry Cleanser, White Tea Toner, Vitamin C Serum, Peptide Eye Complex, and Niacinamide Cream.

Lori opened up to Vogue about why she started her skincare line.

She said, “I have rosacea and would struggle to find the right products to use,” adding: “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows you have so much makeup being put on your face. My skin was constantly going through it. So after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”

Lori Harvey posed pantless in promo photos for skincare line

This isn’t the first time Lori is showing off her legs in a pantless photo.

The girlfriend to actor Michael B. Jordan recently posed pantless in promo photos for her skincare line.

In recent photos, she was seen wearing a cropped leather jacket and strappy black sandals.

She leaned forward in the first photo, as a box of her skincare products lay by her foot.

In the second photo, she was seen holding her products in her hand.

“@sknbylh is officially online and in-stores @violetgrey !!!!! When I started my skincare line I always said one of my goals was to get my 5 step system #VioletCodeApproved by their Committee of Industry Experts and I’m excited to say the approval was unanimous! Brb still crying,” she captioned the post.