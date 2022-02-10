Lori Harvey wishes Michael B. Jordan happy birthday in a white dress with thigh-high slit and cut out midriff

Lori Harvey posted adorable photo to wish her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey took to Instagram to wish her beau, Michael B. Jordan, a happy 35th birthday.

Lori and Michael were seen dressed up in matching white and beige attire

Lori, daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey, was wearing a white sleeveless dress most notably recognized for its midriff cutout and satin bow detail on the upper thigh. She radiated style and elegance with a slicked-back bun and simple silver jewelry for the outing.

Michael B. Jordan did not disappoint either. The actor was wearing a light cream turtleneck, accompanied by a beige blazer jacket and tan khaki pants. The light “neutrals” in the couples’ outfits balanced beautifully off one another and the photo shows nothing but love between the two.

Posted on Wednesday, the picture was accompanied with a heartfelt caption to wish Michael a happy 35th birthday.

“Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love,” she wrote.

Jordan had to show his public appreciation for his girlfriend’s post to honor his special day.

He commented back, “Standing a bit taller when I’m next to you. Thank you babygirl!!”

Pic credit: @michaelbjordan/Instagram

The two first announced their relationship on Instagram back in January of 2021. Since then, they have consecutively been posting romantic, couple photos over the past year with nothing but the utmost support for one another.

Along with the photo posted to her feed, Lori also posted a birthday picture on Wednesday to her Instagram story. The photo was accompanied with the text “4Lifers,” and shows Jordan hugging Harvey from behind and kissing her on the cheek.

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

The two have never been afraid to show their affection for each other on social media. For Lori’s birthday on January 13th, Michael shared his love for her by posting a video to his feed. The video shows the two of them on a tropical beach throwing a football. They first strategize the “play,” and when Lori catches the ball, he runs up to her and picks her up in excitement.

“Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime,” he wrote.

Lori also replied to his birthday post with the comment, “I loveeee youuu baby.”

Pic credit: @michaelbjordan/Instagram

According to the comments, it’s safe to say that fans and followers of the two fully support the loving relationship they have together. Even Lori’s father, comedian Steve Harvey, publicly gave his approval in a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview last year when he said, “First of all, let’s be clear about something – he is a nice guy. I like him, I’m pulling for him. He’s a great guy. I met his father and everything, but that was a lot.”

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

As long as these two lovebirds are still together, fans can expect to see more couple photos from the two during their future endeavors. And, of course, more photos of their matching outfits from yesterday wouldn’t hurt, either.