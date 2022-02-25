Lori Harvey gives ‘Maddy from Euphoria’ vibes in a knit Burberry set with killer abs on full display

Lori Harvey recently had fans reeling after posting pics of herself wearing similar attire to Euphoria character Maddy Perez. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lori Harvey was giving fans whiplash with her latest social media post.

The gorgeous 25-year-old girlfriend of Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan set the internet abuzz when she shared some snaps of herself wearing a nearly-identical ensemble to that of Euphoria character Maddy Perez.

Lori displayed some killer abs while slaying in a berry-purple, Burberry knit top and skirt set with a well-placed, mid-riff cut-out that showed just enough to prove that the model has definitely got it.

Keeping her black hair pulled slickly back into a classy bun, Lori accented the attire with some dramatic eyeliner that swept into perfect points just under her eyebrows.

Fans rushed to Lori’s Instagram page to talk about her look

The stunner had fans in a tizzy over her gorgeous look, with comments being made not only about her beauty but also how much she was giving off Maddy vibes.

“It’s giving maddy euphoria vibes😏😏😏” shared one follower, as others said things like “Gorgeous ✨ love this set ❤️‍🔥,” “yesss😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” and “gorgeous! Yasss hunty 👌🏾❤️.”

Other fans also appeared to agree on the look being reminiscent of Maddy from Euphoria. Someone echoed the sentiment saying “It’s giving Maddy from euphoria 🔥🔥🔥” while others still made sure to let the model know she was slaying, saying, “Stunning 😍😍😍,” “😍😍😍😍,” and “😍😍😍OMG.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori has been going strong with Michael B. Jordan for more than two years

When she isn’t sharing sizzling pics to her Instagram page or keeping up with her modeling career, Lori appears to enjoy spending a lot of time with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

The pair were first linked in late 2019 but made their Instagram debut in early January of 2020 to solidify that they were indeed an item.

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

A playful couple, Lori and Michael dote on each other as much as possible, with Michael going above and beyond for their first Valentine’s Day. He rented out an entire aquarium so the two could have a romantic evening together alone while gazing at the sea life.

Michael is currently working on Creed 3. The actor is also re-teaming with Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler for a film entitled Wrong Answer in which Michael will portray a disgraced teacher who gets in trouble after altering students’ test scores to get more funding.