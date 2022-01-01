Shirtless Michael B. Jordan playfully spars with girlfriend Lori Harvey in boxing ring

Lori Harvey is actor Michael B. Jordan’s first public relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Michael B. Jordan’s ripped physique was on full display as he laced up his boxing gloves to take on girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Last year, the couple went public; he reportedly started dating the 24-year-old model in November 2020 but didn’t go Instagram official until January 2021.

Lori Harvey shared an Instagram Story with her 4 million followers to cap off the new year. Many of the stories featured her beau Jordan and the cute couple spar in the boxing ring in a video.

Lori Harvey shares playful throwback video sparring with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

In the throwback video from September 23, 2021, presumably, when the actor was filming Creed III, Harvey lands a right hook on her man, writing on the story:

“Had to beat @MichaelBJordan a** real quick [crying laughing emoji].”

In the adorable video, Jordan smiles at his model girlfriend as he steps forward, fainting in a boxing stance before dodging her second right hook.

The actor looked in boxing shape as he takes on the role of Adonis Creed for the third time.

In addition, he is making his directorial debut in the Rocky-spinoff movie series.

In an interview with Variety, Jordan explained why he feels ready to make his directorial debut.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan stated before revealing he has taken directing lessons from legendary actor Denzel Washington, continuing, “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington…”

Jordan first starred as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, in 2015, alongside Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote the movie.

The original and the sequel were critical and commercial successes. The actor had to transform his physique for the role but has maintained his muscular body after filming.

Michael B. Jordan explains how Lori Harvey relationship open more movie roles

Michael B. Jordan was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors prior to his relationship with Lori Harvey as he kept his dating life private.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old actor opened up about how his relationship with the model allowed him to play more roles.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?'” Jordan says. “But I finally found what love was.”

He explained to the publication why he previously kept his love life private.

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” the actor said of dating publicly, adding, “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Lori Harvey is the adopted daughter of radio and television host Steve Harvey.