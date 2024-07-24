Longlegs star Maika Monroe explains why she almost quit ‘weird’ Hollywood

Ten years ago, Maika Monroe cemented her reputation as a “scream queen” with horror classics like The Guest and It Follows.

In the decade since, she has added several notable genre films to her resume, including Greta, Villains, and Watcher.

Now, Monroe is back on the big screen in Osgood “Oz” Perkins’ Longlegs, starring opposite Nicolas Cage.

The film has already garnered critical acclaim and box office success.

Monroe has received praise from fans and critics for her standout performance in the horror thriller, in which she portrays FBI agent Lee Harker.

However, Monroe recently revealed that she almost left Hollywood.

Malika Monroe revealed that she was overworked

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Monroe reveals her grueling schedule.

“I think I overworked myself. I was in this phase of wanting to take every job, and I felt like that’s what I had to do. I did about seven films back to back, and they weren’t all great experiences.”

The actress went on to describe Hollywood as a weird industry but didn’t specify the quirks of the acting industry.

“Some good, some bad. It’s a very weird job and it’s a very weird industry, and there can be a darkness around it. So I was just in a mental state where I was like, ‘This isn’t feeling good to me anymore.’ And so I just needed to disconnect for a second.”

The Santa Barbara native credits directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen with reigniting her passion for acting, leading to her participation in the well-received sci-fi horror film Significant Other in October 2022.

Shortly after, Monroe met with Perkins about the role of FBI agent Lee Harker in Longlegs. Despite the initial excitement, Monroe’s team informed her that Perkins had reservations about her suitability for the role.

Monroe shared that after leaving the meeting with Perkins feeling confident, her team later informed her that he had doubts about her suitability for the role. Determined, Monroe felt an undeniable need to play the part, recognizing that sometimes a script resonates so strongly that it feels essential.

With over a decade of experience, Monroe typically doesn’t need to audition as frequently as newer actors. Her extensive body of work across various genres speaks for itself. Nonetheless, for Longlegs, she told the outlet she was ready to make a self-tape without hesitation to convince Perkins of her fit for the role.

Maika Monroe teases They Follow

While Monroe never really believed a sequel would materialize, she admits that the story of They Follow took her by surprise. She found the script to be completely unexpected and unlike anything she had anticipated.

Without divulging details, the actress said the script is “incredible.”

It Follows became a landmark in modern horror with its unique concept of a relentless, shape-shifting entity pursuing its victims.

The film’s innovative storytelling and atmospheric tension earned widespread critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.