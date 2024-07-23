Maika Monroe names her favorite horror movies

Maika Monroe, the star of Longlegs, shared her favorite horror movies in a recent interview with the film’s writer-director, Osgood Perkins.

Known for her roles in horror hits such as It Follows and The Guest, Monroe has established herself as a prominent scream queen in the genre.

The 31-year-old actress is set to star in the sequel, They Follow, which is currently in early production.

According to the Associated Press, critics have lauded the 31-year-old’s performance in Longlegs, as her talent shins opposite Hollywood legend co-star Nicolas Cage.

In the newly released horror film, Monroe plays FBI agent Lee Harker, a talented recruit tasked with solving a case involving an elusive serial killer, portrayed by Cage.

Demonstrating her passion for horror, Monroe revealed an intriguing selection of her top four horror films.

Maika Monroe’s favorite horror flicks

Black Bear is a psychological drama-thriller, which the actress admitted is “not necessarily horror,” is directed by Lawrence Michael Levine and stars Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, and Sarah Gadon. Critics have praised Plaza’s intense and multifaceted performance, calling it one of her best roles to date.

The film’s nonlinear narrative and ambiguous storytelling have also been lauded, with many appreciating its bold and thought-provoking approach to themes of creativity and personal turmoil.

Maika pegs Elm Street as a childhood favorite. The iconic horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street, directed by Wes Craven was released in 1984, the film introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, a nightmarish figure who haunts and kills teenagers in their dreams. The film received critical acclaim for its innovative premise, terrifying atmosphere, and Robert Englund’s chilling portrayal of Freddy Krueger.

The actress said Possessor is one of her all-time favorite movies. It is a sci-fi horror film directed by Brandon Cronenberg. Critics have praised Possessor for its visceral and unsettling visuals, as well as its exploration of identity, control, and the human psyche. The film’s blend of horror and science fiction elements, combined with Cronenberg’s distinctive directorial style, has earned it high marks from reviewers who commend its originality and disturbing impact.

Monroe picked Dogtooth which is a Greek psychological drama directed by Yorgos Lanthimos for her final pick. The film tells the story of a husband and wife who keep their three adult children isolated from the outside world, raising them in a controlled and bizarre environment.

Maika Monroe solidifies ‘scream queen’ status with Longlegs

Maika Monroe continues to affirm her status as a modern scream queen with her role in Longlegs.

Her impressive horror-thriller filmography includes David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows and its upcoming sequel, Adam Wingard’s The Guest, Chloe Okuno’s Watcher, and now, the serial-killer horror film Longlegs.

The actress is still on the rise in Hollywood but has already been pegged by some as the modern scream queen.