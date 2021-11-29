Lizzo rocks black and white striped coat, blouse and pant with velvety black heeled boots

Lizzo is the queen of outfits on Instagram and proved once again she can wear anything. Pic credit: Lizzo/YouTube

Lizzo is showing off her style yet again in another slamming outfit.

The Exactly How I Feel singer, 33, dominated Instagram in a zebra-themed ensemble, looking stunning as usual in a black and white striped coat, blouse, and pants with some black heeled boots on her feet.

Showing off seriously lengthy fingernails, the singer made several evocative poses on a white, vinyl sofa with the simple caption of a zebra head emoji.

Fans were there for the latest fashion statement and flooded the star’s comment section.

“I suddenly have the urge to buy a head to toe zebra print outfit,” was penned by the social media account for Prime Video.

Others ecstatically wrote, “Yessss you’re such a bomb 🔥😍😍,” and “Suddenly zebras are my favorite animal.”

Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo recently adorably shouted out to her mom with an Instagram post

One week prior to tearing up social media with her zebra print, not to mention tearing it up for Halloween, Lizzo gave a super heart-warming shout-out to her mom, sharing some snaps of the two posing together along with a short video.

Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

It was hard to tell the mother-daughter duo apart in the post and Lizzo made sure to announce that her “momma fine and single” in the caption.

The pair wore their jet-black locks in similar high, half ponytails and absolutely stunned as they stood cheek to cheek for the snaps, looking like sisters instead of parent and child.

The Truth Hurts singer had a glamorous photo shoot for the cover of Essence magazine

In mid-November, Lizzo showed off her beauty in a stunning photoshoot for Essence magazine.

The singer wore a dazzlingly beautiful red and white cape with billowy sleeves and a black bodice peeking out from under the frontal slit.

Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo wore red, dangling earrings that matched the color of the vibrant red swatches running down the flowing attire and closed her eyes to reveal perfectly placed shimmers of white eye shadow going across her eyelids.

Lizzo will ring in the New Year with a Las Vegas performance

In exciting news for fans, Lizzo has been announced as the main artist to help ring in 2022 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The singer will make her appearance for just the night of December 31st and tickets already went on sale in October.