Lizzo wears black and grey gown with pop-up flowers and matching crown in stunning pics shared to her social media page

Lizzo has become known for sharing some pretty daring outfit choices on her Instagram page. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has rocked another fashion-forward look and proved once again that she can slay in any ensemble.

Lizzo made a black and grey gown look glamorous in latest pics

The Truth Hurts singer, 33, showed her fans that black and grey can be just as gorgeous as other, more vibrant colors when she wore a flowing, three-dimensional floral gown complete with a matching flower crown.

The stylish dress, covered from top to bottom with the pop-up flowers, resembled a long cape and went down all the way to the tops of Lizzo’s black ankle boots.

The daring singer, whom often posts some bold outfit choices to her Instagram page, looked like royalty as she showed off her unique attire.

Lizzo paired the clothing with some subtle hints of rose on her cheeks and eyelids and accentuated her lips with a tame cashmere/mauve hue lipstick.

The floral crown created a semi halo that rose up on top of her head, playing perfectly against her jet black, face-framing waves of hair.

Lizzo shocked the internet when she showed up to Cardi B’s birthday party in a nearly-nude, crystal gown

Before sharing the stunning pics in the toned-down, muted but an eye-catching gown, Lizzo made waves when she wore a see-through sparkly dress to Cardi B’s birthday bash one week ago.

The jaw-dropping dress was reportedly made entirely out of tiny crystals and stylist Jason Rembert paired the incredible piece with some matching underwear, and pretty much nothing else.

Lizzo used some simple pasties to cover her chest, though they only just barely did that.

Lizzo kept her hair up in a high, Ariana Grande-vibe ponytail and added some shiny silver butterfly clips around the base to give her hairstyle some more pizzazz.

Recently, the stylish and unabashed singer took to the stage in Los Angeles for the Millennium Tour and she grabbed a few of her friends for a throwback photo session that was reminiscent of the former boy band B2K.

Lizzo shared the fun snaps to her Instagram page as she and her besties totally killed it in matching Burberry themed outfits.

With each girl wearing a slightly different version of the famous plaid print, the looks really hearkened back to the early 2000’s with midriffs bearing and laced high tops on display.

Lizzo helped cap the ensemble off with her hair flattened down on top and ending in slightly curled waves at the shoulders.

A series of metallic hair clips really brought back the Y2K feels, with a long row of them lining the side of her face.

With now more than two years behind her since she released her last studio album, fans are clamoring for another album release but it’s still uncertain as to whether or not Lizzo will be putting one out anytime soon.

She did do fans a favor, however, when she dropped a new song collaboration with fellow artist Cardi B this summer.