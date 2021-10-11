Ariana Grande net worth 2021: How much is The Voice star worth and where did she get her wealth?

Ariana Grande on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Ariana Grande joined The Voice in 2021 as a new coach, replacing Nick Jonas, who left the show.

As the newcomer, Ariana joins Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, and she threatens to take over.

With her young age and massive fan following, the coaches said they felt that her popularity could sway things with her fans dominating the voting.

That makes sense because Ariana Grande has 270 million Instagram followers, one of the biggest celebrities on the social media platform.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest pop music stars in the world today.

She has released six studio albums since 2013, starting with Yours Truly in 2013 and continuing through her latest in 2020 in Positions.

She got her start as an actor, appearing on Victorious from 2010 to 2013 as Cat Valentine and then moving on to her own show, Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014.

What is Ariana Grande’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ariana Grande has a net worth of $200 million.

Ariana is estimated to make between $20 to $30 million a year, and she made $70 million from June 2019 to June 2020.

How did Ariana Grande get her money?

Ariana Grande made her money in various ways.

This all started with her career as an actress, as she was a co-star in Victorious, but she likely got a big pay bump when she got her own Nickelodeon spinoff show with Sam & Cat.

Ariana co-starred with Jennette McCurdy but ended up eclipsing her co-star in popularity.

Like many of her Nickelodeon stars, she started making music. This is where her career exploded.

Her albums have sold over 85.5 million units in the United States and she has over 90 billion streams of her songs so far on streaming services.

Ariana Grande is the most-streamed female artist on Spotify and Apple Music.

As with most musical artists, they make the most money in their tours and Ariana Grande has headlined four tours (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019). Those four tours grossed $260.4 million.

She is also paid to perform at festivals. She was rumored to have made $8 million for performing at Coachella in 2019.

According to The Sun, Ariana Grande also makes $20 to $25 million as a coach on The Voice, which is more than the other judges.

The Voice Season 21 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.