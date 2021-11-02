Lizzo slays in three different Halloween costumes and finishes the weekend in Kim Kardashian-inspired black jumpsuit

Lizzo wore some epic costumes for Halloween this year. Pic credit: Instagram@lizzobeeating

Lizzo took Halloween pretty seriously this year, wearing several different costumes to mark the holiday.

The 33-year-old singer of hit tunes like Good As Hell and Truth Hurts really brought her A-game forward as she totally nailed not one but three different outfits for her Halloween celebrations.

Lizzo first shocked fans when she stepped out as Baby Yoda

Lizzo first stunned fans this weekend when she strolled down Hollywood Boulevard dressed as Grogu from The Mandalorian series, otherwise known as Baby Yoda as Star Wars loyalists prefer to call it.

Wearing a face full of green makeup, big green ears, a long blonde wig, and a tan coat, Lizzo looked completely unrecognizable as she walked the streets before performing later at a party.

According to Monsters & Critics, the singer was reveling in the fact that passersby were taking pictures of her simply because they loved her costume and not because they knew there was a celebrity underneath the makeup.

She took to TikTok to share the hilarity that ensued as fans simply could not be convinced that she was the famous musical artist under all the getup.



Sign up for our newsletter!

Lizzo had fans stumped with her second costume as she dressed like Dorothea from the show Bebes Kids

Lizzo did a total turn-around with her second costume, having fun with a friend as they embodied Dorothea and Vivian from the adult humored animated show Bebe’s Kids.

The pair wore wigs and ruffled crop tops to take on the characters and appeared to be enjoying seeing if fans could even figure out who they were portraying.

“100$ TO THE FIRST PERSON WHO CAN FIGURE OUT WHO MY COSTUME IS😏😏😏” Lizzo captioned one of the shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) She later posted another pic with her friend, confirming who they were with the caption, “WHO GUESSED IT RIGHT? I CANT FIND ONE COMMENT WHO GOT THE NAME!!! DOROTHEA FROM BEBEs KIDS AND MY GIRL VIVIAN”

For her third and final costume, Lizzo had a twinning moment as she wore a head-to-toe black jumpsuit like the one Kim Kardashian wore at the Met Gala

Lizzo closed out her amazing Halloween weekend by giving fans a glimpse of her ability to nail any look as she dressed in a black jumpsuit that resembled the same shocking one Kim K wore at this year’s Met Gala.

Just like the reality star’s outfit, Lizzo’s gear plastered her from head to toe in tight black material with a long ponytail sticking out the back of her headpiece.

The look, which Kim previously admitted made breathing difficult and was nearly impossible to see through, was spot on and Lizzo seemed to have fun donning the suffocating attire for her final Halloween surprise.

With the spookiest time of the year now over, Lizzo will need to set her sights on less outrageous events for more dress-up fun.

However, fans can rest assured that the eclectic singer won’t let a tamer affair stand in her way of continuing to strut her stuff in the bold regalia she so aptly wears with envy-inducing confidence.