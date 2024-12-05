Lindsay Lohan’s fans can’t believe how great she looks as she returns to making movies

Lindsay Lohan’s triumphant return to the screen in the holiday romantic comedy Our Little Secret has left fans in awe of her radiant appearance and engaging performance.

The film premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2024, and has quickly climbed the platform’s charts. It marks Lohan’s third collaboration with the streaming giant.

The movie has garnered over 32 million views and currently holds the number-one spot on Netflix’s movie charts.

In Our Little Secret, Lohan portrays Avery, a woman who discovers that her new boyfriend’s sister is dating her ex, Logan. This leads to a series of comedic and heartfelt moments during a family Christmas gathering.

The ensemble cast includes Ian Harding as Logan, Kristin Chenoweth as the matriarch Erica, and a surprise reunion with Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows.

Lohan also serves as the movie’s executive producer, which Stephen Herek directs.

Fans gush about Lindsay Lohan’s new look

Fans have expressed their delight on social media with comments such as, “So good to see Lindsay on screen again! She looks amazing 😍”

Another fan noted, “She’s like fully back. And I love this for her.”

These reactions show the audience’s appreciation for Lohan’s return to acting and her captivating screen presence.

The film’s success on Netflix highlights Lohan’s enduring appeal and her ability to connect with audiences in the romantic comedy genre.

Our Little Secret is available exclusively on Netflix, allowing viewers worldwide to enjoy this festive film during the holiday season.

Lindsay Lohan’s new movie is on Hallmark and Netflix

Lohan’s partnership with Netflix began with Falling for Christmas in 2022, followed by Irish Wish earlier this year.

However, Lohan’s new film Our Little Secret is available on both Hallmark Channel and Netflix.

This dual release allows viewers to enjoy the movie through Hallmark’s festive programming or stream it conveniently on Netflix.

These projects have been instrumental in reestablishing her career and showcasing her versatility as an actress.

The positive reception of Our Little Secret further cements her status as a beloved figure in contemporary cinema.

Before Our Little Secret, Lindsay Lohan made a strong comeback with Netflix’s Falling for Christmas (2022), a festive rom-com that marked her return to acting after years away.

She followed it up with Irish Wish, a light-hearted romantic comedy exploring love and destiny.

For those seeking a charming and festive film, Our Little Secret is now streaming on Netflix.