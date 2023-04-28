Jamie Lee Curtis shares heartwarming post supporting ‘film daughter’ Lindsay Lohan

Twenty years after the two played mother and daughter on the big screen, Jamie Lee Curtis sang the praises of Lindsay Lohan in a full circle moment.

In the world of Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for on-screen relationships to create lasting bonds between actors.

Such was the case with Jamie and Lindsay, who starred together in the beloved film Freaky Friday twenty years ago.

Recently, news broke that Lindsay is expecting her first child.

Jamie was one of the first to send her love, with warm wishes for her co-worker and friend.

The Oscar winner posted a jam-packed carousel with pictures from Lindsay’s baby shower.

She also shared a heartwarming caption on Instagram, where she praised the mother-to-be.

Jamie Lee Curtis sings the praises of expecting Lindsay Lohan

As Jamie revealed in a caption accompanying the images, Lindsay will soon be welcoming a child.

Jamie’s caption read, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

The event was filled with love, and it was nice to see the entire family in the pictures, including Michael and Dina Lohan.

As for Jamie and Lindsay, the two starred in Freaky Friday, a 2003 remake of the 1976 film of the same name. The film featured a mother and daughter, Tess and Anna Coleman, who magically switched bodies. A lot has transpired since the film, which helped put Lindsay on the map as a teen queen.

However, the bond between Lindsay and Jamie has only grown with time.

Earlier this month, Lindsay blessed fans with her first baby bump picture as she glowed and showed her accomplishment.

Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy, receives support from famous friends

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lindsay announced her pregnancy in March 2023.

The 36-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. Bader and Lindsay married last year, and the actress revealed the news on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Lindsay has received no shortage of advice as she awaits the arrival of her little one.

Lindsay’s former frenemy, Paris Hilton, was one of the famous faces sharing words of wisdom for the actress.

Paris told Access Hollywood, “I’m so excited for her, I just feel so happy for her and it’s just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own, and my advice is just to soak in every moment.”

She added, “It’s just so precious.”

Paris welcomed her first child, Phoenix, in January, so she knows a thing or two about motherhood.