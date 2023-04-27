Lindsay Lohan shares first baby bump snap after announcing pregnancy

Lindsay Lohan shared the first photo of her baby bump in a new selfie.

The 36-year-old revealed last month that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

The Freaky Friday actress showed her growing baby bump with a mirror selfie of herself wearing a green and white knit Sandro maxi dress and a pair of white Adidas Samba sneakers.

In the snap she shared on her Instagram Story, Lohan did the duck face pose and had her hair styled in a ponytail.

She tagged The New York EDITION, a luxury hotel in Manhattan.

In November 2021, Lohan announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas after the pair dated for about three years. The couple tied the knot in April last year.

Lindsay Lohan stuns in a dress in New York. Pic credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram.

The actress has been spending some time at the hotel as she described it as her second home in a separate Instagram post on April 24.

“Home away from Home! @editionnewyork thank you for a beautiful stay! 😘💋,” she added to the caption.

Paris Hilton offered Lindsay Lohan parenting advice

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Paris gushed about her baby boy and gave an update about her life as a parent.

She was asked about whether she had any parental advice for Lohan.

“I’m so excited for her, I just feel so happy for her and it’s just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own, and my advice is just to soak in every moment. It’s just so precious.”

Hilton welcomed her first child, Phoenix, in January and said her mother is “obsessed” with her grandchild and was asked about the advice she received from her friends and family.

“Everyone is just saying they grow so fast. So just to enjoy the little baby moments when we’re just, like, snuggling and he’s just a little, tiny angel,” she said in response at an event promoting her new book, Paris: The Memoir.

Hilton and Lohan are friends but haven’t always been on the best of terms and have a long history of feuding.

Are Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan still feuding?

Hilton and Lohan had an on-and-off friendship for two decades.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live on January 26, 2022, Hilton said the pair made peace when the Mean Girls actress got engaged in 2021.

Hilton said there is no longer bad blood between the pair. While Lohan didn’t publicly respond to the olive branch, it appears that they are back on good terms.