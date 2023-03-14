Lindsay Lohan pregnant, expecting first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is set to be a new mom!

The Freaky Friday actress, 36, shared the exciting news today via her social media page that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her financier husband, Bader Shammas.

The news comes after Lindsay’s surprise wedding to the businessman last summer, with Monsters and Critics reporting in July that the actress and her beau of two years had tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Lindsay recently experienced a major comeback after taking time off from being in front of the movie cameras. Her Netflix flick Falling for Christmas landed the top spot as the most-watched holiday movie in December.

Now, as Lindsay continues to climb back into the spotlight following her success as a child actor and model, it seems the star will be taking on an entirely new role as she and Bader prepare for the arrival of their little one.

Keeping her announcement simple, Lindsay posted a shot of a tiny onesie with the words “coming soon…” emblazoned across the front.

She penned the post, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” and the star did not divulge any details about her due date except to allude to the fact that she may already be a few months into her pregnancy with the caption.

As Lindsay gears up to be a first-time mom, the actress has proven in the last year that she still has what it takes to be an A-list movie star, and she has the support of some of her former castmates to back up her return to acting.

Lindsay Lohan has the support of Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis

Although Lindsay may have hit a rough patch like many other celebs so often do, she still has allies standing behind her as she makes her big return.

Lindsay’s Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who played the redhead’s mom in the goofy remake of the original 1976 Jodie Foster film, has been vocal about her love for her former movie daughter and spoke with PEOPLE about her feeling regarding Lindsay.

“I’m just happy that she’s happy. She is a great talent and she’s had a lot on her plate at a very young age,” Jamie said. “It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life…”

Jamie went on to share that the two have remained close since the film hit theaters in 2003, and the recent Oscar winner explained that she has nothing but admiration for Lindsay and all that she has gone through.

“Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it’s really brutal. So God bless her,” Jamie said.

Lindsay opened up to Cosmopolitan about her recent swing back into acting, sharing some details about what it’s like to have grown up in front of the lens.

Lindsay Lohan talks about her acting comeback

In a personal sit-down with the magazine, Lindsay was candid about how her career outlook changed with her comeback.

“It’s always evolving. It comes very naturally to me to play a role, especially in a romantic comedy, so it doesn’t always feel like work,” she said.

She also shared that she enjoys creating a character that movie-goers can really believe and relate to, saying that her acting has altered since her earlier days in the Hollywood scene.

While the star was clearly dedicated to her craft in her youth, Lindsay said her resurgence has allowed her to delve more deeply into what matters most to her, adding that she is “the kind of person that now wants to do it again but ten times better.”

Fans will assuredly be eager to hear more news from the actress about her pregnancy, and hopefully, the somewhat-quiet Instagram star will not leave them hanging too long.