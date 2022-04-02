Lily Allen shares new couple pic with husband David Harbour

Lily Allen shared a pic of her and her husband on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Following her short hiatus from Instagram, Lily Allen has returned to the social media platform and is giving fans everything they want. The pop singer recently shared an image of her and husband David Harbour attending the NYC premiere of the Broadway play Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

The fan-favorite couple got married in September 2020, during COVID-19. Their marriage was Elvis-themed and the family enjoyed In-N-Out Burger following the ceremony.

Harbour is best known for his role in Stranger Things where he plays Chief Hopper, opposite Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown. The series is set to return May 27 on Netflix. Following that role, he made his Marvel debut in Black Widow.

Allen first found fame through her music career where she originated the hit songs The Fear and Smile. She has since pursued an acting career, making her debut in the West End show 2:22: A Ghost Story. Her debut role earned her a Best Actress nomination from the Olivier Awards.

Lily Allen shared couple photo with David Harbour

The singer posted a picture of her and Harbour looking at each other on the Plaza Suite red carpet. She is wearing a plaid blazer on top of a high-necked white shirt. She paired the fashionable outfit with a black leather skirt and a cheetah print bag.

Harbor is dressed equally as classy. He wore a brown blazer with a white button-up and tie. Matching with Allen, he finished off the look with black pants.

Harbour gushed over his wife

In another recent Instagram post, Allen shared some highlights from her busy life. She wrote, “Took my kid to the Opera…. and other stuff.”

In the series of pictures, the Olivier nominee snapped a pic of her and her daughter in a theatre along with another shot of half a dozen Dunkin’ Donuts. Another picture featured a note which was written by Harbour.

The note read, “Babe, why are you already better than me at acting? Not fair. Love and proud of you wife.”

Previously reported, the Stranger Things actor opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about his marriage. He said, “I’m so grateful that I’m not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything.”

He has become step-father to Allen’s two children from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.