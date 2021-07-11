David Harbour gushes about marriage to Lily Allen: ‘I’ve been alone for most of my life’

David Harbour recently opened up about his relationship with Lily Allen. Pic credit: @lilyallen/Instagram

Celebrity couple David Harbour and Lily Allen have held the title “Coolest Pandemic Newlyweds” since September 2020. During the coronavirus pandemic, the two were famously wed at an Elvis-themed affair, after roughly a year of dating. Since then, Harbour has been extremely candid about his experience becoming a step-father of two and experiencing marriage for the first time.

Harbour, 46, is best known for his role in Stranger Things where he plays Chief Hooper alongside Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown. Most recently, he’s made his Marvel debut in Black Widow, taking on the role of Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian.

His wife, singer Lily Allen, first found fame through her lucrative music career and has since begun to kickstart an acting career and is soon-to-be making her debut in a West End show. Before marrying Harbour, she had a 7-year marriage with Sam Cooper, with whom she shares her two children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Marriage to Allen

While the newlyweds had a public relationship before getting married, making one of their first appearances at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple grew in popularity after sharing pictures of their wedding. At the occasion, Allen’s daughters were dressed in pink tulle while the bride rocked a short, double-breasted white dress. Their private wedding was followed by a family meal of burgers and fries at In-and-Out.

Most recently, Harbour gushed to People about his relationship with Allen. He said, “I’m so grateful that I’m not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything.”

He further opened up, adding, “We can share this experience of walking through life together. I’m always so overcome with gratitude for that because I’ve been alone for most of my life.”

Being a step-father

In the same People interview, the Black Widow actor also shared his experience being a step-father to Allen’s elementary-aged daughters. This isn’t the first time he’s spoken about navigating fatherhood, as he recently shared that her daughters ‘inspired’ him to pop the big question to his now-wife.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he shared a story in which Allen’s youngest daughter, Marnie, accidentally called him “dad” during a family outing. But the tender moment didn’t last long, as Harbour recalls, “The older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like: He’s not our dad! He’s not our dad!”

Allen’s eldest daughter, Ethel, then referred to Harbour as “just some guy,” sparking him to make the big move and become a more permanent fixture in their lives.

Throughout all of his press tours, which have been magnified due to the recent release of Black Widow, he’s shared nothing but praise for the two young girls. In one encounter on The Ellen Degeneres Show, documented by The Independent, Harbour referred to having kids as “the meaning of life.”

Sentiment put aside, this doesn’t mean Harbour isn’t having a bit of fun in his new role. Harbour’s most recent comment about fatherhood tells everybody that just because he’s famous, doesn’t mean he isn’t embarrassing like dads tend to be.

He recalled, “We all recently went to a Gay Pride event at the Brooklyn Museum, and I decided to heavily embarrass my stepdaughters with some horrible dancing. I was the only one on the dance floor!”